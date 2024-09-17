The Economic Freedom Fighters expressed a willingness to work with the MK Party even though former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left

Shivambu's departure from the EFF was followed by a flurry of online attacks from EFF members directed at Shivambu

The part said it would still work with the Progressive Caucus and the MK Party, and Shivambu and South Africans were impressed

PARLIAMENT — The Economic Freedom Fighter's Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe said despite the departure of co-founder and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, the party will still join forces with the MK Party and the Progressive Caucus.

EFF will work with MKP

According to News24, Maotwe is certain that the EFF stands a chance to be stronger with the backing of the MK Party, even though Shivambu left the EFF to join the MKP. She also said that the party is stronger than before despite losing seats in the recent elections.

Shivambu's departure from the party drew the ire of many EFF members, including EFFSC president Sihle Lonzi. Lonzi recently shared a WhatsApp conversation between him and Shivambu in which he and Shivsmbu got into a fiery war of words.

SA pleasantly surprised

Netizens commenting on @News24's tweet were happy that the EFF is willing to work with the MKP.

Yours sincerely said:

"This made my day. They are definitely stronger together than apart."

Sunnerkey said:

"Now, this is progressive."

Kim Laura said:

"Now, this will keep the EFF alive."

Dr Clod said:

"Black unity is inevitable."

NkanyisoBoyWithSomePower said:

"The Fighters must be having cardiac arrest after hurling all those insults at MKP."

Malema to purge EFF of Shivambu

In a related article, Briefly News reported that party leader Julius Malema said he would remove Shivambu's influence from the party.

Malema delivered an emotionally charged speech and said those aligned with Shivsmbu would follow him out of the party.

