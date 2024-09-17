EFF Willing To Work With MK Party Despite Shivambu’s Departure, SA Applauds
- The Economic Freedom Fighters expressed a willingness to work with the MK Party even though former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left
- Shivambu's departure from the EFF was followed by a flurry of online attacks from EFF members directed at Shivambu
- The part said it would still work with the Progressive Caucus and the MK Party, and Shivambu and South Africans were impressed
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
PARLIAMENT — The Economic Freedom Fighter's Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe said despite the departure of co-founder and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, the party will still join forces with the MK Party and the Progressive Caucus.
EFF will work with MKP
According to News24, Maotwe is certain that the EFF stands a chance to be stronger with the backing of the MK Party, even though Shivambu left the EFF to join the MKP. She also said that the party is stronger than before despite losing seats in the recent elections.
Shivambu's departure from the party drew the ire of many EFF members, including EFFSC president Sihle Lonzi. Lonzi recently shared a WhatsApp conversation between him and Shivambu in which he and Shivsmbu got into a fiery war of words.
SA pleasantly surprised
Netizens commenting on @News24's tweet were happy that the EFF is willing to work with the MKP.
Yours sincerely said:
"This made my day. They are definitely stronger together than apart."
Sunnerkey said:
"Now, this is progressive."
Kim Laura said:
"Now, this will keep the EFF alive."
Dr Clod said:
"Black unity is inevitable."
NkanyisoBoyWithSomePower said:
"The Fighters must be having cardiac arrest after hurling all those insults at MKP."
Malema to purge EFF of Shivambu
In a related article, Briefly News reported that party leader Julius Malema said he would remove Shivambu's influence from the party.
Malema delivered an emotionally charged speech and said those aligned with Shivsmbu would follow him out of the party.
