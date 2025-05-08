Julius Malema’s UK visa was denied, prompting outrage from the EFF, who accused British authorities of silencing political dissent

Roland Schoeman publicly reacted, criticising Malema for inciting violence and claiming the visa denial was a natural consequence of his rhetoric

Public figures like The Kiffness and Aj Venter joined the online mockery, turning the visa saga into a trending topic with mixed reactions on social media

Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman has made his stance clear on Julius Malema’s recent UK visa rejection, sparking a wave of reactions from South Africans. The renowned athlete, known for his outspoken views on various political and social issues, wasted no time in sharing his thoughts on social media.

Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was set to speak at Cambridge University’s Africa Together Conference but found himself blocked from attending after British authorities denied him entry to the UK.

South Africa's Roland Schoeman in action during the 50m freestyle final at Tollcross Swimming Centre.

Source: Getty Images

Schoeman critiques Malema’s rhetoric.

Schoeman’s response, posted on X (formerly Twitter), didn’t hold back. He took aim at Malema’s controversial past, accusing the EFF leader of inciting violence and fostering a culture of chaos.

“You sing about killing white people, incite violence, and run a party that worships chaos in red overalls. Then you act shocked when civilised nations want nothing to do with you. This isn’t censorship. It’s a consequence.”

Schoeman wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, with many South Africans weighing in on the debate, with Schoeman’s sharp critique resonating with those who view Malema’s rhetoric as harmful and divisive.

Read the tweet below

Schoeman’s history of controversial comments

Schoeman has long been a vocal figure in South African public life, often commenting on issues ranging from racial inequality to farm murders. His stance on Malema’s UK visa rejection highlights his deep frustrations with the EFF leader's actions.

The swimmer’s comments about “civilised nations” seemed to be a direct jab at Malema’s reputation, particularly his tendency to promote radical rhetoric, including singing the controversial song Kill the Boer.

Roland Schoeman celebrates his gold medal win in the 50m butterfly at the 2007 FINA World.

Source: Getty Images

Schoeman calls for Ramaphosa's resignation

In recent times, Roland Schoeman has been outspoken about South African politics, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation due to concerns over corruption, mismanagement, and rising taxes.

The former Olympic swimmer has also sparked controversy by supporting increased U.S. involvement in the country. While his comments have drawn criticism, some locals agree with his views on South Africa's struggles.

