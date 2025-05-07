A Nigerian pastor confidently predicted that Barcelona would beat Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League match, claiming divine assurance of victory.

Contrary to the prophecy, Barcelona lost 4-3 after extra time, prompting widespread ridicule and laughter across social media.

Social media users flooded platforms with sarcastic and humorous comments, turning the pastor’s bold claim into a viral meme moment.

A Nigerian pastor has gone viral after boldly predicting that Barcelona would triumph in their UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan – only for the Spanish giants to suffer a dramatic 4-3 defeat after extra time.

Inter Milan won a seven-goal thriller in extra time to stun Barcelona in a Champions League classic. Image: ESPN FC

Source: Facebook

‘Man of God’ predicts victory.

In the now-viral clip, the self-proclaimed man of God passionately declares that Barcelona would win the match, confidently asserting that the victory had already been sealed in the spiritual realm. However, football fans were left in stitches when Inter Milan knocked Barcelona out of the competition, making the prophecy look anything but divine.

Barcelona's pain, the internet's laughter

While the Blaugrana licked their wounds, netizens flooded social media with savage, sarcastic, and hilarious reactions to the failed prophecy.

Here’s what some had to say:

Tendai:

"But I saw Spain snatching it!" - Nigerian Fake Prophet 😎💯✌️😅

Gibie:

"Liar"

Mawattz:

"9-year big upset"

Maxwell:

"Some things are just criminal 😒"

Nightwalk:

"He is probably a shareholder in one betting shop 🤣🤣🤣"

Mitchell Mason:

"I hope he did not lose money on his prophecy 😂."

Another missed call from heaven?

While prophetic claims in football are not uncommon, they rarely escape scrutiny—especially when they miss the mark this badly. Whether a genuine belief or a theatrical moment for clout, this failed prophecy will be remembered more for its comedy than its accuracy.

Kaizer Chiefs official caught on camera sprinkling suspected muthi before Soweto Derby showdown with Pirates. Image: Mdns News

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs’ muthi moment sparks debate.

The pastor’s bold prediction may have flopped, but it wasn’t the only recent moment where football met faith.

Just days earlier, a Kaizer Chiefs official was caught on camera sprinkling what appeared to be muthi on the pitch ahead of their Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs went on to lose 2-1, and the video went viral—triggering a wave of online humour and debate about spiritual rituals in modern football.

Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza credits spiritual practice for his steady leadership style. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Facebook

Dr Irvin Khoza's spiritual practices

In contrast, Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza recently shared how his spiritual practices and grounding techniques shape his leadership, notably through daily reflections and gratitude.

Khoza’s use of uplifting spiritual music, combined with his focus on emotional control and gratitude, serves as a reminder of the role spirituality can play in personal and professional life.

While the use of muthi and similar practices remains controversial, Khoza’s approach to spirituality as a tool for emotional regulation and leadership offers a more introspective look at how African football culture intertwines with faith.

Whether it's through muthi rituals or daily gratitude, the role of spirituality in football is undeniable.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise turns heads.

Briefly News previously reported that South African football icon Teko Modise made a bold fashion statement at the 2025 Metro FM Awards, donning a sequin-filled Afro Dandy-inspired tuxedo by Nala Privé. Tailored by the Africa Fashion Institute, which also sponsored the red carpet, the outfit blended traditional African flair with modern sophistication.

Modise, affectionately known as "Dona," has evolved into a fashion and pop culture icon, turning heads with his dramatic hooded blazer and confident presence. His appearance reinforced his lasting influence beyond football, proving that he now dominates both style and sport.

