The Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julius Malema, attended the memorial service of party members who recently died in an accident

The 10 party members died when a bus collided with a truck on the R34 near Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans, particularly EFF supporters, mourned the death of the members who wer on their way home from a June 16 event

Julius Malema was in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal to attend the memorial service of EFF members who died. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

VRYHEID, KWAZULU-NATAL — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, attended the memorial service on 22 June 2025 of the 10 EFF members who died in a horrific bus accident on 16 June in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema in Vryheid

Malema, other leaders of the EFF, members of parliament, and representatives of other political parties attended the service. The EFF has also supported the families of the victims and organised a mass funeral for them.

The victims were on their way home from a Youth Day rally in Durban when they collided with a truck on the R34 near Ulundi. At least 30 other passengers were injured.

Julius Malema was in Vryheid. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Recent accidents in South Africa

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on social media were devastated by the loss. Some were supporters.

Desire Van Der Merwe said:

"Always so sad when we lose citizens in vehicle accidents."

Vva Qoto said:

"I am not their fan, but when it comes to someone losing his life, it's bad. Rest easy, guys."

Moss Omhitlhetse Molokoane said:

"Rest well, young lions."

Angela Bianca Mphana said:

"May your souls rest in revolutionary peace, fighters."

Malesela Cokllen Mokhonoana said:

"May the loving souls of the gallant fighters rest in eternal peace and rise in glory while the struggle continues."

