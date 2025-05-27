A total of three people were killed when a bus plunged off a bridge in Maidstone, Tongaat, on 27 May

Members of Reaction United South Africa (RUSA) responded to the scene and found several others injured

Motorists are advised to travel with caution in the area as recovery efforts get underway to clear the scene

Three people were killed when a bus plunged off a bridge in Maidstone, Tongaat. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Tragedy has struck in Tongaat after three people were killed in an accident in Maidstone.

The trio was travelling in a bus that plummeted off a bridge just after 6 am on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

Several others injured in Tongaat tragedy

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), which responded to the scene, the bus was located several meters below the bridge. Apart from the three passengers who were killed, several others were also injured.

The scene is active, and motorists are advised to travel cautiously and expect delays as recovery efforts get underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

