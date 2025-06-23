A heartwarming moment between President Cyril Ramaphosa and a little girl has gone viral, leaving South Africans touched by the president’s gentler side

In the TikTok video, Ramaphosa lifted the little one into his arms and complimented her, showing a playful and affectionate side

Briefly News takes a look at the South African president’s year in office, life, and more

A heartwarming moment between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and a little girl has gone viral on social media, leaving Mzansi touched by the president’s gentler side.

A sweet interaction between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and a little girl in a TikTok video warmed the hearts of many. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP/ Getty Images and @athigeleba/TikTok

Ramaphosa's cute interaction with little girl

The interaction took place during a recent event at what appears to be an airport in South Africa. The video was posted by Athi Geleba, the head of digital communications in the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa, on TikTok on June 20, 2025.

In the clip, President Cyril Ramaphosa paused to interact with a young girl in the crowd. In a delightful moment captured on camera, the president lifted the little girl into his arms and complimented her on her “beautiful smile”, even as she playfully stuck her tongue out at him.

The president, known for his calm demeanour and charm, chuckled at the child’s cheeky gesture as he also stuck out his tongue and continued to hold her gently while speaking to attendees nearby. The adorable exchange quickly gained traction online, with South Africans praising Ramaphosa for showing warmth and affection toward the young girl.

Social media users are already dubbing it one of the cutest presidential moments of the year. Many commended the president for being approachable and showing his human side during what could have been a formal and stiff occasion.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA in awe of Cyril and the girl's moment

South Africans are in awe of the heartwarming moment shared between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the little girl, capturing hearts across the nation with its display of warmth and connection, as many gushed over them in the comments.

Kiara Lochenberg said:

"I love cupcake. It’s Ramaphosa that I can’t stand!"

Garvey's ghost added:

"He who is loved by the children has a good heart."

Noxydin wrote:

"It is so hard to be mad at cupcake. This melts my heart."

Tshabalala gushed over the moment, saying:

"Mr President, he is very pure."

OhKay cracked a joke saying:

"She sticking her tongue out instead of asking for a job."

Murie-Ann commented:

"Aauuww Cocomelon and Cupcake."

The hearts of many were warmed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's sweet TikTok interaction with a little girl. Image: @athigeleba

All about South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

On February 15, 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa assumed the presidency of South Africa following Jacob Zuma's resignation. The National Assembly elected him without opposition. After the ANC won the 2019 general election, he then started his first full term in May 2019.

He was then re-elected in June 2024 for a second term, following the ANC's victory in the 2024 general election.

The South African President is also a businessman, a former anti-apartheid activist, and a trade union leader who was born on 17 November 1952 in Johannesburg. Ramaphosa is married to a South African physician and businesswoman, Tshepo Motsepe.

