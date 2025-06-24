Somizi Mhlongo and Kelly Khumalo trended after a viral video showed them dancing together during a night out

Fans reacted with a mix of praise for their bond and criticism about Somizi's physique and Kelly's ongoing controversies

Somizi and Kelly's loyalty has stood firm through public scrutiny, with Somizi publicly defending Kelly during backlash and thanking her for her private support

Two of South Africa's biggest stars, Somizi Mhlongo and Kelly Khumalo, were recently spotted hanging out together in a viral video. The clip showed the two friends getting down while out and about.

Somizi Mhlongo and Kelly Khumalo recently served friendship goals. Image: @somizi and @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Somizi and Kelly Khumalo hang out

Somizi and Kelly Khumalo's friendship has stood the test of time. The two have shown each other support despite facing several challenges in their careers. Somizi has openly stated that he will always be on Kelly's team, while Kelly has also shown love to SomG.

A video of the two besties having the time of their lives at groove was recently shared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by MDN News on 23 June 2025. In the video, the Living The Dream With Somizi star rocked a camouflage outfit while Kelly looked chic in a mini black dress and thigh-high boots. Take a look at the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Somizi and Kelly Khumalo's friendship

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the top celebrities' friendship. Some mentioned that they love how Somizi and Kelly are always there for each other, while others made jokes about Kelly's alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case, and others mentioned Somizi's past relationship.

Some fans couldn't help but notice Somizi's growing belly and urged the larger-than-life star to hit the gym.

@lastbornone78 said:

"He can use the gym sometimes."

@Melo_Malebo commented:

"Somizi onka mkhaba kae? Does he drink beer a lot or something? He’s supposed to be fit; he’s a choreographer."

@gossip_monger said:

"I love these two; they have been friends for the longest time."

Two times Somizi and Kelly served friendship goals

Somizi and Kelly Khumalo have defied odds and proven that their friendship is stronger than what people think. The stars have taken to their pages on several occasions to show love and support to each other.

Somizi left Mzansi emotional when he took to social media to thank Kelly for her unwavering support and loyalty. He mentioned that their friendship has been tested several times, but they have remained stronger together. He wrote:

"Me and you have been there for each other in situations the world doesn’t know about."

Somizi also proved he was an all-weather friend when he vowed not to drop Kelly Khumalo from his Shades of Pink event despite the singer facing massive backlash online.

"Please make some noise and welcome my sister, whom I love with all my heart. I love this woman. She stood for me when I couldn't stand, and I will stand with her no matter what."

Fans shared mixed reactions to Somizi Mhlongo and Kelly Khumalo's dance video. Image: @somizi and @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Somizi visits Sweet Guluva's former school

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African reality TV star Sweet Guluva has been booked and busy recently ever since he won the popular game and reality TV show, Big Brother Mzansi.

The former Idols SA judge announced on social media that he and the Big Brother Mzansi winner had visited his former school in KwaZulu-Natal recently.

Source: Briefly News