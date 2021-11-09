Somizi Mhlongo is grateful for the stand Kelly Khumalo took, and could not thank her enough for her friendship

Taking to social media with a feels inducing post, Somizi thanked Kelly for her unwavering loyalty and friendship

Kelly was taken aback by Somizi’s sweet post and so were fans who gushed over their special bond in the comment section

Somizi Mhlongo is grateful for the stand Kelly Khumalo recently took against an event that canned him because of his sexuality. Support like this is respected.

Kelly’s act of kindness and loyalty hit Somizi hard. Going through a time where Somizi has felt unsupported and alone a lot of the time, really meant the world to him.

Taking to social media to express his gratitude, Somizi got deep with Kelly. Sharing a sweet clip of them having the best time, Somizi thanked Kelly for her unwavering loyalty.

Somizi made it known that Kelly and his friendship has been tested many times and never once has it quivered.

“Me and u have been there for each other in situations the world don’t know about,” said Somizi as reported by TimesLIVE.

Standing up for not only him, but the whole LGBTQ+ community, Kelly did the most and it is something Somizi will never forget. His friendship with her is golden!

Somizi posted:

Seeing Somizi’s post, Kelly was overcome with emotion. Friendships like this are hard to find and Kelly feels just as blessed as Somizi.

@kellykhumaloza responded:

“I’m in tears I don’t even know what to say. I love you my friend ❤️ f*ck who’s chopping onions.”

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities also got a little choked up and took to the comment section to commend Kelly and Somizi on their lit friendship.

@the_blessed_sbahle said:

“I was talking to my friend about how loyal Kelly is to you somizi that it's an absolute privilege to have a Friend that's as loyal as she is to you❤️ And vice versa....This friendship is everything and more.”

@kim_kyle23_the_amethyst said:

“Instead of you coming here in Zim am gonna come there for you, you are a whole vibe”

@_stella_bella1 said:

“I’m a fan of both Ms. K & SomG, this is what we need to learn, loyalty has no price, God bless you both ❤️❤️❤️”

@aya_monar said:

“This is real love and very warm ❤️”

Mzansi stans Kelly Khumalo withdrawing from Zim event amidst Somizi drama

Kelly Khumalo boldly turned down a Zimbabwean gig with individuals who removed Somizi from the booking in a homophobic incident. The singer's decision has earned her a huge round of applause from South African's, reported Briefly News.

Briefly News earlier reported that after Somizi was wrongfully dismissed from being a guest chef at the Garwe Restuarant reopening n Zimbabwe, Kelly Khumalo chose to stand in solidarity with him and rejected her invitation.

ZAlebs reports that the news of the Mzansi singer returning the invite was well received by Saffas. Peeps were so proud that Kelly chose to stand for what is right and did not aid the event organisers in discriminating against Somizi for his sexuality.

