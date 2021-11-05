Mzansi Stans Kelly Khumalo Withdrawing From Zim Event Amidst Somizi Drama

Kelly Khumalo pulled the ultimate boss lady move when she removed herself from an event in Zimbabwe that discriminated against Somizi

Earlier this week Somizi shared a video detailing the discrimination he faced from event organisers who cut him from a gig because of his sexuality

Mzansi completely stands behind the uThando singer's decision to distance herself from an organisation that has sexual prejudice

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kelly Khumalo boldly turned down a Zimbabwean gig with individuals who removed Somizi from the booking in a homophobic incident. The singer's decision has earned her a huge round of applause from South African's.

Mzansi stands behind Kelly Khumalo as she boycotts a Zimbabwean event. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @somizi

Source: Instagram

Briefly News earlier reported that after Somizi was wrongfully dismissed from being a guest chef at the Garwe Restuarant reopening n Zimbabwe, Kelly Khumalo chose to stand in solidarity with him and rejected her invitation.

ZAlebs reports that the news of the Mzansi singer returning the invite was well received by Saffas. Peeps were so proud that Kelly chose to stand for what is right and did not aid the event organisers in discriminating against Somizi for his sexuality.

While many saw her move as rather controversial, others used Twitter to applaud Kelly for her bravely standing up against homophobia.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kelly Khumalo removes herself from event that canned Somizi Mhlongo over his sexuality

Briefly News reported Kelly Khumalo will not stand for any form of homophobia. Being asked to replace Somizi Mhlongo at a gig in Zimbabwe, Kelly asked questions and found some answers that had her tripping.

Reports claim Kelly found that Somizi was canned due to his sexuality. Being the advocate for equality that she is, Kelly was having none of it and turned down the offer.

TimesLIVE reported that apparently Zimbabwean churches and political party Zanu-PF sent a letter to the president’s office demanding Somizi be excluded from the event on the basis of his sexual preference. Somizi was meant to be a guest chef at the reopening of a well-known restaurant.

The restaurant owner, Mandy Mvukwe-Chimhini, confirmed that Kelly had been booked for the event. Kelly's manager Khothatso Tsotetsi explained that they cancelled the minute they found out why Somizi had been sacked.

Source: Briefly.co.za