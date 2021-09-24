Linda Rendle: age, family, education, salary, career, songs, profiles, net worth

Linda Rendle is a top American executive and the first woman CEO of The Clorox Company, a consumer staple multinational, since September 2020. She joined the renowned Fortune 500 company in 2003 as a sales analyst and has been climbing the executive ladder ever since. This article takes a look at her life and how she managed to build a successful career in a male-dominated field.

Many women have been changing the status quo by taking up top leadership positions across various industries in the recent past. Ms Rendle became the 38th woman to lead a Fortune 500 Company, and the number is expected to rise in the future. The world is no longer a place of men’s greatness because of such courageous and intelligent ladies.

How old is the Clorox CEO?

How old is Linda Rendle, CEO of Clorox? Numerous sources cite her age as 43 years in 2021. Her exact date and year of birth are not known. The Massachusetts native is also yet to share information about her family.

Linda Rendle’s spouse

The top executive has not shared details regarding her marital life. It is therefore unclear if she has a husband or not. She is also yet to reveal if she is a mother.

Linda Rendle’s education

The Clorox Company CEO enrolled at Harvard University in 1996 to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. She graduated in 2000 and later went to the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business in 2014 to study Finance for Nonfinance Executives. In 2019, Rendle attended Stanford University Graduate School of Business to do an Executive Program.

Career

The Clorox CEO kicked off her career at Procter & Gamble in 2000 after finishing her undergraduate studies at Harvard. She held several sales management jobs, including Account Manager for the company’s Family Dollar & SE Grocery in the Charlotte and Boston Markets. In April 2003, Ms Rendle joined The Clorox Company as a Sales Analyst for its insecticides and charcoal businesses. The executive has been at the multinational company for 18 years and has held various top leadership positions.

The 43-year-old executive joined The Clorox Executive Committee in 2016 when she started serving as the organization’s Senior Vice President for its Cleaning Division. In May 2020, she was appointed to the President position and later began serving as the Chief Executive Officer in September 2020. She is the first woman to lead the 118-year-old multinational, the 38th lady at the top of a Fortune 500 company and one of the youngest top executives. In November 2020, Linda was appointed to the board of directors of Visa Inc.

Linda Rendle’s net worth

How much does Linda Rendle make? Her base salary as The Clorox Company CEO is about $1,075,000. Linda Rendle’s compensation is comprised of the base pay and other incentives like bonuses, stock options and stock earnings. The Clorox Company’s total compensation for its executives is filed annually with the SEC.

Ms Linda Rendle deserves her corner office position due to her clear understanding of the company’s operations. Climbing up the executive ladder is not an easy task, especially for a young lady. In 2020, Ms Linda was listed as the 87th most powerful woman by Forbes, and everyone has confidence that the future of Clorox is in safe hands.

