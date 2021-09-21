Michaela Coel turned down a million-dollar deal which eventually lead to her winning an Emmy award

Coel won bag an Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for her HBO drama, I May Destroy You , a moment in history

Rejecting Netflix’s offer to make her story I May Destroy You, Coel chose ownership over money, and it paid off

British actress, screenwriter, director, producer, and singer Michaela Coel has shocked the world. Turning down a million-dollar deal is not a decision many can make.

Michaela Coel became the first Black woman to take home the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for her HBO drama, 'I May Destroy You', which she wrote, directed and starred in. Image: @michaelacoelweb

Becoming the first black woman to bag an Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for her HBO drama, I May Destroy You, Coel had many standing applauding her greatness.

This is an achievement that has many feeling all kinds of proud, and one that is sure to inspire many. Coel is a living legend and her story has touched many lives.

Michaela wrote, directed and starred in I May Destroy You, giving her full control over it. When offered a deal by Netflix back in 2017, Coel turned it down, according to a July 2020 profile with Vulture.

After having her rights to her idea cut from 5% to a mere 0.5%, Coel thought about it and decided it was not worth the money. Giving up her story was not worth any amount of money, reported CNBC.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’ve been going down rabbit holes in my head, like people thinking I’m paranoid, I’m acting sketchy, I’m killing off all my agents.’ Then she said those words to me, and I finally realized — I’m not crazy. This is crazy.”

Taking the leap to make sure her story stayed her own, paid off. Coel has been recognised for her bravery and she couldn’t be more thankful.

An emotional Coel gave a moving speech when accepting her Emmy award:

