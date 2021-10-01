Nancy Grace: net worth, age, children, husband, crime stories, books, profiles

Nancy Grace is an American legal analyst and an outspoken activist for crime victims’ rights. She is best known for hosting Nancy Grace on CNN’s Headline News from 2005 to 2016. Grace previously worked as a Special Prosecutor at a Georgia District Attorney’s office. What is Nancy Grace doing now? Kindly go through this article to find out.

Nancy Grace is an outspoken legal commentator and a former American prosecutor. Photo: @Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

The outspoken legal commentator’s zeal for criminal justice was fueled by the murder of her college fiancé. She set her eyes on being a prosecuting attorney and won most cases until she decided to quit. Nancy continues to champion for victim’s rights and criticize defence attorneys, an aspect that has won her friends and enemies in equal measure.

Nancy Grace’s profile summary

Full name: Nancy Ann Grace

Nancy Ann Grace Date of birth: 23rd October 1959

23rd October 1959 Nancy Grace’s age: 61 years in 2021

61 years in 2021 Place of birth: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet

5 feet Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Married

Married Nancy Grace’s spouse: David Linch (since 2007)

David Linch (since 2007) Nancy Grace’s children: Twins John David and Lucy Elizabeth Linch

Twins John David and Lucy Elizabeth Linch Nancy Grace’s parents: Elizabeth and Malcolm Grace

Elizabeth and Malcolm Grace Siblings: Malcolm Jr. and sister Ginny

Malcolm Jr. and sister Ginny Education: Mercer University (BA, Juris Doctor), New York University (LLM)

Mercer University (BA, Juris Doctor), New York University (LLM) Profession: Legal TV analyst, former prosecutor, author

Legal TV analyst, former prosecutor, author Twitter: @NancyGrace

@NancyGrace Instagram: @thenancygrace

@thenancygrace Net worth: Approximately $25 million

Early life

The former prosecutor is a native of Macon, Georgia. Photo: @Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

The legal commentator was born on 23rd October 1959 in Macon, Georgia, to Walter Malcolm and Mary Elizabeth Grace. Her mother worked as an accountant while her father was a Southern Railway freight agent. She has two older siblings, Malcolm Jr and Ginny.

Education

The TV personality attended Windsor Academy and later enrolled at Valdosta State University. She then moved to Mercer University, where she got her B.A degree. Her first dream was to become an English professor but changed professions after the murder of her then-fiancé Keith Griffin in 1979.

Grace enrolled in law school at the Walter F. George School of Law, where she got her Juris Doctor. She later went to New York University to pursue a Masters of Law in Constitutional and Criminal law.

Family

The TV host tied the knot in April 2007 with Atlanta-based investment banker David Linch. The two met at Mercer University and decided to wed years after the commentator had given up on marriage following fiancé Keith’s murder. They are blessed with twins, John David and Lucy Elizabeth, whom they welcomed in January 2008.

Career

The death of Grace's fiancé in 1979 influenced her decision to pursue a law profession. Photo: @Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

The TV host kicked off her career as a Special Prosecutor at the Georgia District Attorney’s office in Atlanta-Fulton County. For how long was Nancy Grace a prosecutor? She worked for almost ten years on felony cases involving murders, arson, rape, and child molestation.

After quitting her legal profession, the TV personality accepted an offer to join Court TV. She hosted Trial Heat from 1996 to 2004, then later Closing Arguments from 2004 to 2007. In 2005, she started hosting Nancy Grace on CNN Headline News (HLN) alongside her Court TV show and moved to CNN in 2007. Her HLN contract ended in 2016.

The former prosecutor later moved to Oxygen TV in 2019 to start hosting Injustice with Nancy Grace. She also hosted Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, a daily podcast, on Crime Online from 2017.

Does Nancy Grace still have a show? In March 2021, she signed a contract with Fox Nation to host a weekly program, America’s Most Wanted Overtime. Nancy Grace Summer Wells' story is one of the latest child missing cases that the legal commentator is involved with.

Nancy’s more than 20-year career as a legal commentator has been faced with several controversies. Some of the popular cases she has been accused of mishandling include Caylee Anthony’s disappearance and death, the Duke lacrosse case, her interview with Melinda Duckett and eventual suicide, and Toni Annette Medrano’s suicide.

Nancy Grace’s books

The victims' rights activist is a best-selling author, having published several fiction and non-fiction books based on crime. She has also written several opinion pieces and articles for legal publications. Some of her books include;

Don’t Be a Victim: Fighting Back Against America’s Crime Wave (2020)

(2020) Murder In The Courthouse (2016)

(2016) Death on the D-List (2010)

(2010) The Eleventh Victim (2009)

(2009) Objection!: How High-Priced Defense Attorneys, Celebrity Defendants, and a 24/7 Media Have Hijacked Our Criminal Justice System (2005)

Did Nancy Grace write the Hailey Dean Mysteries?

The mystery thriller series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel is based on her book, The Eleventh Victim. She is the series executive producer and helped write the screenplay.

What made Nancy Grace famous?

Her ambition for prosecution attracted the attention of Court TV founder Steven Brill. He offered her a role as Johnnie Cochran’s co-host, and that is when her fame began. She is now widely recognized for her fearless nature when dealing with criminal issues.

Nancy Grace’s net worth

Nancy Grace is one of the highest earning legal TV commentators. Photo: @Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

How much does Nancy Grace make? The former prosecuting attorney has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her annual salary is estimated at $8 million.

Since deciding on becoming a legal analyst, Nancy Grace has grown to become a leading TV voice. Her tough nature when tackling criminal cases has attracted both praise and positive criticism. Nevertheless, she is one of the greatest prosecutors in history whose zeal to ensure victims get justice remains uncompromised.

READ ALSO: Casey Anthony net worth, age, height, weight, husband, parents, is she dead?

Briefly.co.za published the bio of Casey Anthony and her net worth in 2021. She is an American woman who was thrown into the spotlight in June 2008 following the mysterious disappearance and death of her daughter Caylee Anthony.

Anthony’s case received a lot of media attention, and the public was outraged when she was eventually acquitted of Caylee’s murder charge in 2011 despite all evidence pointing to her. Where is she today?

Source: Briefly.co.za