Lauren Hobart is no new name in the business and entrepreneurship world. She is the Chief Executive Officer of Dick's Sporting Goods. She took over the position in 2021 from Edward Stack, who was the Company's long time CEO. Since her new role, she has helped gear the Company's sales and growth through strategic planning. Here is what you need to know about this successful woman.

Dick's Sporting goods has recorded a new shift into the market and has launched additional private labels and brands, a plus against their competitors such as Amazon and Walmart. Clients have experienced better and more extensive customer care than before, which has seen the Company making a name for itself. Apart from being a notable successful businesswoman, she is also family-oriented. Get a glimpse of Lauren Hobart's family here.

Lauren Hobart's biography

How old is Lauren Hobart? According to Wikipedia, she is 51 years old as of 2021. The talented woman was born in the United States of America. There is no information on Lauren Hobart parents or any of her other immediate relatives.

Lauren Hobart's education

She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts and then joined Stanford University for her MBA in Business.

Career

With more than 25 years of experience in Finance, retail and consumer experience, Lauren joined Dick's in February 2011 as its Senior Vice President and CMO. After her exemplary performance, she was promoted to Executive Vice President and CMO in 2015. Under her new role, she had the mandate of overseeing Dick's Gold Galaxy and Field & Stream marketing.

In 2017, she was appointed President and joined the Board of directors in 2018. In 2020, she was appointed to succeed Edward Stack. Lauren Hobart title then changed to CEO. In 2020, Ms Hobart played a massive role in navigating the Company's 2020 economic and health crises.

The two spearheaded the groundbreaking of the Sports Matter Initiative. The Company, through its foundation, has provided more than $100 million in sponsorships and grants since 2014.

The funds have made it possible for more than one million children to engage in sports and increase awareness of underfunded youth sports programs worldwide.

She was a board member of Sonic Corp from 2014 to 2018. She has also been a board member of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. from 2018 to present and Yum Brands Inc. from 2020 to present. Before joining Dick's, she was at PepsiCo, where she worked in several managerial and leadership roles.

Who is Lauren Hobart married to?

Lauren Hobart husband is Ted Hobart. The two have been together since 1994.

Lauren Hobart and CNBC

Ms Hobart recently had an interview from the CNBC Evolve Global Summit with Becky Quick On June 16, 2021. She gave her insight into how the Company survived through the pandemic by cutting off their salaries and closing down their stores for safety measures.

She revealed that despite physically closing down their stores, they were able to embrace the tech platforms that they had invested in before.

How much does Lauren Hobart make?

Lauren Hobart compensation in 2019 was reported as $6,770,450 in total. Out of this, $771,154 was received as Lauren Hobart salary, $2,196,475 was accepted as a bonus, $540,003 was received in stock options, $3,217,983 was awarded as stock, and $4,125 came from other types of compensation. Lauren Hobart's net worth is believed to be about $46.5 million as of 2021.

How do I contact Lauren Hobart?

There is no verified Lauren Hobart email on the internet. However, one can reach the Company through their official website.

Lauren Hobart is indeed a force to reckon with. Despite facing tough times during the pandemic, she was able to steer the Company back to its operations. She continues to be an inspiration to many who look up to her.

