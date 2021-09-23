Jennifer Newstead: age, husband, education, career, salary, profiles, net worth

Jennifer Newstead is a seasoned leader and one of the most knowledgeable and experienced American lawyers. Her wealth of experience is worth marvelling at. She has more than two decades' worth of experience in the legal space and has served some of the most coveted positions. Her biography is a testament to her success.

Facebook General Counsel Jennifer Newstead. Photo: @onIylivinggirl

Jennifer Newstead is a reserved American attorney who has grown to serve top positions. Her success speaks volumes about her passion for her legal career. Apart from traversing the different fields in the legal space, she has represented the country at the International Criminal Court. Currently, she is the Chief Legal Officer at Facebook. Her biography is a chronological narration of her success.

Jennifer Newstead's profiles

Full name: Jennifer Gillian Newstead

Jennifer Gillian Newstead Celebrity name: Jennifer Newstead

Jennifer Newstead Year of birth: 1969

1969 Age: 51 years

51 years Place of birth: Fort Dix MEPS, Fort Dix, New Jersey, United States of America

Fort Dix MEPS, Fort Dix, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality: American

American Residence: Menlo Park, California.

Menlo Park, California. Occupation: General Counsel at Facebook

General Counsel at Facebook Education: Harvard University, Yale Law School

Harvard University, Yale Law School Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Grey

Jennifer Newstead's biography

Jennifer was born at the Fort Dix military base in New Jersey. Her father was an army officer stationed at the military base during the Vietnam War. Jennifer Newstead's mother was a British immigrant.

Newstead was passionate about law, and after her studies, she served several positions in the legal field. In 2017, President Trump appointed her to be the State Department’s top legal adviser.

Jennifer Newstead's age

Unlike most people who are known by their life milestones, Jennifer's situation is different. Her success and accomplishments are her voice. Her exact date of birth is unclear, although some claim she was born in 1969. Going by that year of birth, by the end of 2021, she will be fifty-two years old.

Jennifer Newstead's education

Jennifer is an alumnus of Harvard University, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Government degree in 1991. In 1994, she graduated from Yale University with a Juris Doctor.

Jennifer Newstead's career

Chief Legal Officer at Facebook. Photo: @FoundersGyan

In 1994, after graduating from Harvard University, Jennifer joined Honorary Laurence H. Silberman of the United States Court of Appeals. There, she worked as a law clerk. In 1995, Newstead switched to Justice Stephen G. Breyer of the United States Supreme Court as a law clerk. In 1997, she landed a better opportunity as an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York City.

Between 2001 and 2002, Newstead worked as a deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy United States Department of Justice in Washington. In 2002, she also worked as the principal deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy.

Between 2002 and 2003, Newstead worked as an Associate council at The White House. Between 2002 and 2003, she also worked as General Counsel at the Office of Management and Budget. In 2003, she also worked in the Executive Office of the President.

Between 2005 and 2006, she was a partner at Counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell. In 2006, she ventured into teaching and was an adjunct law professor at the Georgetown University Law Centre. In 2015, The American Lawyer recognized her contribution to transatlantic litigation.

Jennifer Newstead's Facebook career

Chief Legal Officer at Facebook. Photo: @L'express Maurice

Who is Facebook General Counsel? Jennifer Newstead currently serves as the Chief Legal Officer at Facebook. She joined the company in June 2019. Between January 2018 and April 2019, Newstead worked as the Legal Adviser of the United States Department of State. In 2018, she represented the USA as an agent, advocate and counsel in the Islamic Republic of Iran v. United States of America case at the ICC.

Jennifer Newstead's salary

When Jennifer joined Facebook, her salary was set at $353,077. She was also entitled to more than $16.3 million in stock awards, a $2.3 million bonus and $183,162 in other compensations. By the end of 2019, Facebook had paid her more than $19 million in total compensation.

Because of her stature and reputation, millions wonder exactly what does Jennifer Newstead make? Jennifer's full-year base salary is approximately $680,000.

Jennifer Newstead's net worth

How much is Jennifer Newstead's net worth? Her estimated net worth is at least $28.6 million. She owns over5 250 units of Facebook Inc stock valued at $3,999.486. In the past two years, she has traded the company's stock valued at $5,512,358.

Jennifer Newstead's husband

Newstead maintains a low profile. Therefore, not much is known about her marital status. However, she often wears a ring on her ring finger. She could be married, but the identity of her husband is a mystery. It is also unclear whether she has any kids.

Jennifer Newstead is a commendable legal officer. Her success speaks volumes about her life. While not much is known about her private life, her success offers so much to talk about.

