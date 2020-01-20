University application dates for 2022 academic year: Get the full list

What are university application dates for the 2022 academic year? If you have just finished secondary school and are considering pursuing higher education, depending on the higher institution you can look at, you need an update on university application dates. This, among other reasons will help you plan and decide on time before you end up missing the application date of your choice institution. So, to help you out, all the important university application dates for 2022 are captured in the following paragraphs.

As a prospective student looking forward to enrolling in an institution of higher education you must be aware of the application dates for the 2022 academic year. This is why you need to check out these university application dates for 2022 to find out whether there are institutions that can offer you a chance or not.

University application dates for 2022

The list will provide insights into the 2022 university applications, including opening dates for university applications in 2022. That way, you will be updated on when to apply for the 2022 academic year. It will also help you evaluate whether any institutions accept late applications for 2022.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU)

The Nelson Mandela University application process for the 2022 intake for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses will open from 3 May 2021. Prospectus students are advised to apply online and ensure that they submit all their supporting documents online before the deadlines:

5 August 2021 – Early applications (excluding MBChB)

30 September 2021 – Late applications (excluding MBChB)

30 September 2021 – International student applications (excluding MBChB)

University of Fort Hare (UFH)

UFH 2022 application cycle is active. The deadline for the application of this institution will be as follows:

Early closing date - 29th October 2021

Late closing date - From 1st November to 30th November 2021

North West University (NWU)

The North West University application process 2022 is open from 15 April 2021. Here are the closing dates for submission of applications for the next academic year:

30 September 2021 – Non-selection courses, Engineering, Occupational Hygiene, Urban and Regional planning

31 July 2021 – Pharmacy and all other selection courses

31 August 2021 – Music and Graphic Design

University of the Free State (UFS)

The application process is open now. Free State University application opening dates are:

1 April 2021 – Undergraduate courses on QwaQwa and Bloemfontein campuses

1 July 2021 – UAP or University Access Program 2021 applications on the South Campus

There were a few closing dates for prospectus students for different programs:

31 May 2021 – MBChB, Radiation Sciences, Optometry, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Dietetics, Biokinetics, and Sports Coaching

31 July 2021 – Architecture, Quantity Surveying, Social Work, Nursing, and Construction Management

31 August 2021 – International undergraduate applications and all UAPs on the South Campus and its sub-regions

1 September 2021 – Fine Arts

30 September 2021 – Drama and Theatre Arts, Geology, Forensic Sciences, Actuarial Science, Physics with Engineering Sciences, Music, and Community Development (QQ only), and students who are transferring from other tertiary institutions and all non-selection programs.

University of South Africa (UNISA)

Those who wish to enroll in undergraduate courses should take note of the following dates.

First semester 2022 Medicine applicants - 30th June 2021 and the institution will not take late applications.

First semester 2022 for all other programs - 30th September 2021

Postgraduate applicants are advised to consult from the relevant college because dates vary across Colleges and Schools.

Rhodes University

Rhodes University's 2022 application cycle is open. The deadline for applications from all new students for admission to the university will be on 30th September 2021.

University of Johannesburg (UJ)

University of Johannesburg applications for the 2022 academic year are received from 1st April 2021. The closing date is 30th September 2021.

University of the Western Cape (UWC)

The applications for 2022 open on 15 May 2021. The UWC application forms are expected to be submitted before 30 September 2021.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

Those who wish to enroll in UKZN's undergraduate courses should take note of the following dates.

First semester 2022 Medicine applicants - 30th June 2021 and the institution will not take late applications.

First semester 2022 for all other programs – 30th September 2021

Postgraduate applicants are advised to consult from the relevant college because dates vary across Colleges and Schools.

University of Cape Town (UCT)

University of Cape Town application for the 2022 academic year for all the undergraduate programmes will open on 1 May 2021, and the process will close on 31 August 2021. Prospectus students are advised to take advantage of this period to apply online to increase their chances of securing a chance in the institution.

University of Pretoria

The institution has transitioned to a fully online application process; hence, prospectus students should take keen note of that. The University of Pretoria applications for 2022 will open on 1 May 2021.

The University of Pretoria for the 2022 academic year are as follows:

30th September 2021 – For the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Science, and Faculty of Theology and Religion for South African students. Applications for non-South African students will close on 31st August 2020.

31st May 2021 – Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture for SA and non-SA prospective students.

30th September 2021 – Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology for SA prospective students and 31st August for non-SA nationals.

31st May 2021 – Faculty of Health Sciences and Veterinary for both SA and non-SA nationals.

30th June 2021 – Faculty of Humanities for the following programmes: Bachelor of Drama, Bachelor of Music, BA in Audiology, BA in Fine Arts, BA in Speech-Language Pathology, BA in Information Design. For the other programmes in the faculty, the closing date is 30th September 2021 for SA and 31st August 2021 for foreign prospective students.

30th September 2021 (SA nationals) and 31 August 2021 (international students) – For LLB, BA in Law, in the Faculty of Humanities, and Bachelor of Commerce Law, in the Faculty of Economics and Management Science.

University of Witwatersrand (Wits)

University of Witwatersrand applications for resident students are open from 1st April 2021 and close on the following dates:

30th June 2021 – Faculty of Health Sciences (all programmes); Bachelor of Architecture; Bachelor of Audiology, Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology; BA Film and TV.

30th September 2021 – For the rest of the University of Witwatersrand courses and residence applications.

University of Limpopo (UL)

The institution is currently accepting applications for both graduate and undergraduate prospecting students. Take note of the following important deadlines.

MBChB Programme – 28th September 2021

PGCE Programme – 31st October 2021

All other undergraduate courses – 30th October 2021

University of Venda (UniVen)

The University of Venda application window for the 2022 intake is not active at the moment. Please keep checking the website to know when it will be open.

University of Mpumalanga (UMP)

Both University of Mpumalanga online and manual applications were opened on 1st June 2021. The following are deadlines to keep in mind.

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching – 30th September 2021

Other undergraduate courses – 30th November 2021

Masters’ programmes – 15th January 2022

University of Zululand (UniZulu)

The University of Zululand is currently receiving applications from prospective students. The following are important deadlines to note since the facility does not consider late applications.

Returning students: 31st October 2021

Post Graduate Certificate in Education: 30th September 2021

Stellenbosch University

Here are the Stellenbosch University application opening dates 2022:

6th April 2021 – For all undergraduate programmes

3rd May 2021 – For financial assistance at Stellenbosch University

1st June 2021 – For all postgraduate programmes

Applications close on the following dates:

30th June 2021 – For all undergraduate programmes

30th June 2021 – Residence applications close

31st August 2021 – For Stellenbosch University financial assistance

15th December 2021 – For Diploma in Public Accountability (Telematic Education)

From this list, it is paramount to note that most of the institutions are currently accepting applications. If you wish to join any of these institutions of higher learning, you can begin the process early enough to avoid being caught up in the last-minute rush.

Sefako Makgatho University

The SMU application process for 2022 is officially opened from 1 April 2021 and the closing dates are as follows:

25th June 2021 – B Radiography, B Dental Surgery, B Pharmacy, B Dental Therapy, MBChB, BSc Physiotherapy

26th July 2021 – BSc, BSc Diet, B Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, B Occupational Therapy, B Oral Hygiene, B Nursing Sciences

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)

CPUT is one of the universities that are open for 2022 in South Africa. Here are important deadlines to note.

RPL applications for Undergraduate Studies and Advanced Diplomas – 30th June 2021

RPL applications for Postgraduate Studies – 31st August 2021

Certificate and higher certificates – 30th September 2021 for SA citizens and 31st August 2021 for non-South Africans

Post graduate diploma/PGCE – 30th September 2021 for SA citizens and 31st August for non-South Africans

Master’s Degree & M Tech (Course-based) – 30th September 2021 for SA citizens and 31st August for non-South Africans

Master’s Degree $ M Tech (Full research) – 15th March 2022

Doctoral Degree & D Tech – 15th March 2022

Durban University of Technology

The Durban University of Technology is currently accepting applications for the 2022 academic year intake. The deadline for its undergraduate programmes is 30th September 2021. Those who want to study the Chiropractic Programme, which is under the Faculty of Health Sciences, should make their applications by 15th August 2021.

Vaal University of Technology (VUT)

Are you interested in pursuing a course at the Vaal University of Technology? Note that applications for undergraduate learning must be made before the end of September each year. The deadline for the international students' first semester and year students is 30th September 2021.

Central University of Technology, Free State (CUT)

The application window for the 2022 intake is now open, and you can apply to your course of choice at the Central University of Technology. Take note of the following deadlines.

International prospective students – 29th October 2021

South African prospective students – 30th November 2021

Tshwane University of Technology

The Tshwane University of Technology opened its application window on 18th June 2021. The last day to make submissions is 30th September 2021.

TVET colleges

If you are not satisfied with the list of universities that accept applications in South Africa, you might want to consider checking out these TVET colleges that are still open to prospective students.

Lyceum Correspondence College

Lyceum Correspondence College receives applications throughout the year. The only difference is that the time that a prospectus student submits their application determines when they will take their examination.

Pearson Institute of Higher Education

Pearson Institute of Higher Education is now receiving applications.

eta College

Applications for eta College can be made at any time of the year as the college offers several intakes.

By now, you must have seen the pattern in the important dates for most of the institutions in South Africa. If you are persistent in pursuing your studies in 2022, you should consider the institutions whose deadline is not due. It is important to note that the university application dates are keenly followed and that most of the institutions do not accept late applications. If you want to join these institutions in the forthcoming academic year, these university application dates for 2022 will help you secure a chance in your university of choice.

