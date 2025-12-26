A Nigerian woman living in SA shared a video recapping everything she did in 2025

The year included shopping at Gucci and Louis Vuitton, travelling to five countries and meeting celebrities

South Africans were left envious of her luxury lifestyle and prayed for the same blessings

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Nigerian woman in SA showing off her lux lifestyle. Images: @the_zyzy

Source: Instagram

A woman's year-end recap video has left South Africans wishing they had her life. The clip shared by @the_zyzy, a Nigerian woman living in South Africa who posts luxury lifestyle, beauty, fashion and travel content, on 24 December 2025, showed everything she experienced throughout the year in several countries, from SA to the USA. The video caption read:

"NBN-2026, please be kind.✨"

The recap started with her husband taking her dress shopping before picking up their new car. The woman got a G-Wagon, and there was a bigger vehicle for the kids, and she got her Gucci items. The woman discovered her love for Prada and hit 100,000 followers. She met Black Coffee, and her daughter turned five. Her husband booked them first-class Emirates tickets to Dubai, where they got matching earrings.

Her parents came to visit for three months, and she attended her first Nigerian event. Her baby started school, and she celebrated 10 years with her husband. The woman turned 27 and did her son's hair. She posted her first YouTube video and travelled to California to see the Walk of Fame before heading to Las Vegas for Beyoncé's tour. She saw Jay-Z, Destiny's Child and Blue Ivy.

Gucci took them for dinner, and she did a mummy makeover. The woman started a new business and took the family on a trip to five different countries. She attended a Louis Vuitton event, went to Nigeria for her mum's one-year remembrance, and came back to prepare for Christmas.

The video went viral and got over 72,000 likes and over 700,000 views as people were impressed by her luxury spending and the year she had in 2025.

A Nigerian woman showing off her soft life. Images: @the_zyzy

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to the luxury lifestyle

Netizens shared their thoughts on the recap video on the Instagram user @the_zyzy's page:

@tata_nnaya wanted the same life:

"Sis 💕 Whatever you said in your prayers, I copy and paste… Amen 🙏🏾."

@lieve__glow prayed for blessings and wrote:

"I'm lucky to be alive. God, please add extra luck to my life 🙌😢😢."

@kwiinn_billie was inspired:

"Manifesting this for myself, gosh 🥹😖♥️."

@molokwupamela hoped for a better year:

"It will be nice, I pray God remembers me this new year 🔥."

@haryour_x was amazed and said:

"Some people are just so lucky 😍 Wow!"

@touch_n_you_ prayed for similar blessings:

"May this beautiful life locate me 😍❤️"

@ab_phylix shared:

"I know some people bribed God 😫"

@janie_yakz looked forward to next year:

"2026 is about to be bigger and better 🎉❤️"

@allweknowisdumps_ was manifesting:

"Wow 🙌🙌 Manifesting a beautiful and a good life for myself."

Watch the Instagram reel below:

More luxury lifestyles in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Johannesburg woman who showed off her friend's R1.3 million car that drives itself with no one in the driver's seat.

recently reported on a Johannesburg woman who showed off her friend's R1.3 million car that drives itself with no one in the driver's seat. A Pretoria matric student shared her last school vlog, driving a luxury vehicle.

Another story featured a student whose humble attitude despite driving an expensive car to school impressed South Africans.

Source: Briefly News