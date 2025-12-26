A Free State man shared a video comparing tap water to bottled water in Bloemfontein

The tap water looked brownish and reddish compared to the clear bottled water

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some saying their area has the same problem

A Free State man has sparked concern after showing the difference between tap water and bottled water in his area. The video shared by @pierre.du.plooy6, a gentleman who posts interesting facts and details on his TikTok page, on 8 December 2025, showed a shocking comparison that has got people talking about water quality.

The video started with the man opening his tap and filling a 5-litre transparent bottle with water. He placed the bottle of tap water on his sink and then showed a 5-litre bottle of water he bought from a shop. He held both bottles up to compare them side by side.

The tap water looked brownish and a bit muddy with a slightly reddish tint, while the bottled water from the shop was completely clear. The gentleman said in the video that he doesn't think tap water is suitable for human consumption. He explained that this was tap water from Bloemfontein in the Free State.

SA reacts to water quality comparison

Netizens shared their thoughts on the water comparison video on TikToker @pierre.du.plooy6's clip:

@mavee wanted to know the location:

"Which part of Bloem?"

@brandon_johannes confirmed it happens in his area:

"That's normal here in Phase 6. I'm even fat cos of that water☺️"

@pertunia backed up his claim and wrote:

"I wish I could say he's lying, but he's not. I have experienced this for 3 months now. Navil Hill."

@pearlmjay warned people:

"Please DO NOT drink any tap water in South Africa, omg. Nooo. At night in Bloemfontein, it's worse; it's brown. I take baths, and the water is always brown."

@makatlehomatsabisamakatl had a different experience:

"It was just a temporary thing, I think there was some maintenance. It's clear again, lol."

@veddy_king shared:

"In the northern and eastern parts of Bloemfontein, water is very bad, or there's a lack thereof. In most townships, if not all, water is pure and tastes amazing."

@pertunia agreed about the struggle:

"I am also in Bloemfontein, Nabil Hill, my water looks the same. It is a struggle to wash white clothes 🤞."

@jason_whittemore886 compared it to other areas:

"😂😂 That's still very clean compared to Welkom and Kimberley!"

@didiza10 noticed a difference:

"Noticed that the suburbs' water is not the same as kasi water, at work water is not drinkable, but at home I drink water straight from the tap."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

