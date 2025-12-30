A woman shared an unfiltered look into daily life in a squatter camp, revealing ongoing water struggles

The viral TikTok video highlighted how climate change and failing infrastructure affect health and dignity

South African viewers online connected deeply with the visuals that showed the reality without filters

The story forces a pause, reminding people that climate change is not distant, it is happening lapha ekhaya and affecting basic human needs.

The picture on the left showed the streets and houses of the squatter camp where Shamein lives. Image: @shamein_unfiltered

A woman named Shamein shared a powerful glimpse into life in a squatter camp, highlighting the daily struggles linked to climate change and lack of basic services. The video was posted by @shamein_unfiltered on 1 December 2025 and takes viewers through her living environment using a vlog-style format. Filmed within her community, the footage shows the condition of homes, damaged streets, and ongoing water shortages. She explained how residents sometimes go an entire day without water and how people, including children, often run with buckets to collect water from delivery trucks. The video also revealed how unsafe water sources and poor infrastructure affect daily life.

Climate change continues to worsen living conditions in vulnerable communities across South Africa. Informal settlements are often the hardest hit, especially when infrastructure cannot cope with extreme weather. Poor drainage systems mean that when it rains, water mixes with mud, sewage, and waste, flowing straight through living areas. Limited access to clean water leads to serious health risks, including diarrhoea and other waterborne illnesses. These challenges highlight how climate change is not just about weather patterns but about dignity, health, and access to basic human rights like water and sanitation.

Climate change hits informal settlements

The video spread widely because it showed the reality many South Africans recognise but rarely see documented so clearly. The 25-year-old Shamein Makutu launched her TikTok account, ‘@shamein_unfiltered, sharing the realities of living in a squatter camp.

Viewers related to the raw, unfiltered way Shamein showed daily life without exaggeration. The visuals of children carrying buckets, dirty rivers, and flooded pathways painted a picture that needed little explanation. It resonated because it connected climate change to real people, real homes, and real consequences.

Many viewers expressed concern, empathy, and frustration at the conditions shown. The video sparked conversations about service delivery, environmental responsibility, and inequality. People reflected on how climate change affects communities differently and why access to water remains a critical issue. The post left many feeling that awareness must turn into action.

The screenshot on the right showed the community carrying buckets to fetch water. Image: @shamein_unfiltered

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tide wrote: “

Triumph in the face of adversity.”

Tshepang Mathuthu wrote:

“We definitely deserve a better life. 🥺💔”

Dot wrote:

“Climate change. ❌ Mismanagement of Funds/Corruption. ✅”

BAYABONGA MBATHA wrote:

“But isn’t this an informal settlement? If so, I guess that’s why the Government isn’t paying attention to it, not in a bad way, just sharing my opinion.”

Shaz wrote:

“WASH = Water, Sanitation & Hygiene. Lena yindlela esivikela ngayo ezimeni: less disease, cleaner environments, no sewage mixing during floods, better health. Simple things save lives.”

Likayise | lifestyle wrote:

“As a Geography teacher, I just wish to use this video for my lessons for visual aid.”

Rich_Aunty wrote:

“This is true, but we as people pollute that same water and contribute to climate change. Our rivers are full of our own litter. As communities, we also need to make more of an effort to keep our spaces clean so we can hold the government accountable for their part.”

𝕽𝖊𝖒𝖒𝖎 wrote:

“These are parts of the country that the President never shows to the world. Yhoo. 💔”

