"I Won't Lie, It Was Tough": Man Opens Up About His Sobriety Journey One Year Later
by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A man reflects on a year of sobriety, sharing the struggles and triumphs that come with quitting alcohol
  • The journey illustrates the personal growth, emotional stability, and life improvements that follow a disciplined choice
  • His honest account resonated widely, inspiring viewers to consider their own paths to self-improvement

One year later, his story proves that courage and dedication can turn challenges into life-changing achievements. The honest account of struggle and triumph resonates deeply, motivating others to reflect on their own habits and embrace meaningful change that can transform health, happiness, and well-being.

The image on the right captured Thulyfobs in a car
The picture on the right showed a man wearing a hat and shades inside the house. Image: @thulyfobs
Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @thulyfobs, shared a heartfelt video on 28 December 2025 about his personal journey to sobriety, marking a year since he stopped drinking alcohol. In the video, he appears in his living room, reflecting on how December 2024 was the turning point when he decided to quit drinking. The man openly discussed the challenges he faced along the way, explaining that the path to sobriety was far from easy. He highlighted the dedication and determination required to overcome habits that had been part of his daily life, giving viewers a glimpse into a deeply personal journey that resonates with many South Africans struggling with similar experiences.

His story goes beyond simply quitting alcohol; it illustrates the transformative impact of making intentional life choices. Over the past year, he noticed improvements in multiple areas, including his emotional well-being, physical health, and financial stability. The video shows him radiating confidence and contentment, proving that major life changes, though tough, can lead to profound rewards. It also provides insight into how self-discipline, consistent effort, and a supportive environment can contribute to lasting personal growth.

Sobriety journey inspires lasting change

Many people connected with his struggles and triumphs, relating to the emotional and physical battles involved in breaking habits. The authenticity of his account made the content highly shareable, as audiences appreciate raw, unfiltered stories that show the real human experience behind social media.

Viewers responded positively, expressing admiration for his courage and commitment to personal growth. Many highlighted how inspiring it was to see someone transform their life and maintain accountability over an entire year. The video encouraged others to reflect on their own habits and consider meaningful change, sparking conversations around health, discipline, and self-improvement across Mzansi.

The screenshot on the right captured a man celebrating one year without alcohol
The screenshot on the left captured a man opening up about his sobriety journey. Image: @thulyfobs
Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tshediso wrote:

“I’m happy for you, buddy and keep it up. 👌👌👌 I took a break from alcohol on 22 December 2024. I haven't touched alcohol ever since.”

Stephen Mapoiki Ntsoane wrote:

“Congratulations, please never go back. Quit 22 years ago and will never go back there.”

Kasi_Cheeseboy wrote:

“I took that decision today, when you celebrate 2 years for me, it will be my 1 year.”

MzwempiNsele564 wrote:

“Dude, I’m still battling, but I’m doing my best. It is my downfall. 🤞🏽🥲”

Ms Nandipha Bhozo wrote:

“I took that decision on the 26th of September 2025, still pushing. 😍”

Pulane Molise wrote:

“Such videos make me happy. I always go to the app to see how far I've come. 😊🤗 To many more years, my brother.”

Oscar Mngomezulu wrote:

“Well done and congratulations. It can only get better from here. I’ve been sober for two years next month.”

Biggy Smalla wrote:

“This year I took a break, started with a 30-day break, went on to 3 months and stretched it to 8 months! The break gave me a lot of good things, and in all honesty, I want to completely stop!”

Check out the TikTok video below:

