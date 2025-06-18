A waitress from Bryanston shared her shock after being shown rental accommodation in a squatter camp located in upmarket Sandton by a colleague's contact

The woman explained how difficult it is to find affordable housing in the elite area on a waitress's salary, leading to unexpected accommodation options

The viral TikTok video sparked conversations about the high cost of living in Sandton and the housing struggles faced by service industry workers

A waitress tried to find accommodation in Sandton and was surprised when someone showed her a squatter camp in the expensive area. Images: @alutaa.n

A young waitress has gone viral after sharing her shocking experience of being shown rental accommodation in an unexpected location within one of South Africa's most expensive areas.

Content creator @alutaa.n posted a TikTok video on the 17th of June explaining how she recently got a job as a waitress in Bryanston and wanted to move closer to work, but quickly discovered that finding affordable housing in the upmarket area was nearly impossible on her salary.

The woman explained that a colleague gave her a contact who could help her find a place to stay. However, when she met up with this person to view the accommodation, she was completely taken aback by where he took her. The man led her to a squatter camp located right in Sandton, something she never expected to find in such an elite neighbourhood.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Kedibone yoh," expressing her disbelief at the situation she found herself in.

What made the experience even more surprising was the type of squatter camp she encountered. Unlike the typical informal settlements found in other parts of South Africa that are usually made from zinc or iron sheets, this particular settlement consisted of wooden structures that looked like storage sheds with metal sheet roofing. The woman was clearly not prepared to be shown accommodation in a squatter camp, especially not in Sandton.

Her story highlights the reality that many service industry workers face when trying to find affordable housing in expensive areas where they work. Despite earning a salary, the cost of living in upmarket areas often forces people to consider unconventional housing options just to be closer to their jobs.

A young woman shared a video showing the difficulties in finding accommodation in Sandton as a waitress. Images: @alutaa.n

Mzansi reacts to the squatter camp

TikTok users flooded the comments with their thoughts on the unusual accommodation situation:

@theonly_kagiso asked curiously:

"Is this by Witkopen when you pass Fourways going to Sunninghill? By Porsche?"

@princemtshali joked:

"At least your proof of residence will say Sandton."

@clairevoyant pointed out:

"I mean, you can literally see Alex from most Sandton high-rise buildings."

@emokid laughed:

"Even the squatter camp is upmarket 🔥😭"

@taytayvanbee noticed:

"Even the baby crying in the background for ambience 😂🤣🙈"

High cost of living reality

According to Numbeo, the cost of living in Sandton reflects its status as an elite area. A one-bedroom apartment in the city centre costs around R6,997 per month, while outside the centre it's still R6,833. For someone working as a waitress, these rental prices are simply not affordable when the average monthly net salary in the area is R33,860, which is far above what service industry workers typically earn.

Basic utilities for an apartment cost around R2,111 per month, and even simple meals at inexpensive restaurants cost R195. These figures show why the waitress was struggling to find suitable accommodation within her budget, leading to the unexpected squatter camp viewing that left her so shocked.

