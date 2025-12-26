Amapiano superstar Focalistic took luxury living to new heights this Christmas, debuting a sleek private jet during a celebratory gathering with his loved ones

The President ya Straata shared a heartfelt moment of appreciation, celebrating his global success alongside his family, whose pride was evident as they marvelled at the fruits of his hard work

The festive post sent social media into a tailspin, with fans and fellow artists alike flocking to the comments to toast to his blessed lifestyle and his latest toy

Focalistic showed off his new private jet to his family. Image: focalistic

Source: Instagram

From the streets of Pretoria to the skies of the world, Focalistic’s Christmas celebration served as a powerful reminder of his meteoric rise, surrounded by a family that has been there since day one.

The Amapiano sensation appears to have officially traded his tour bus for the tarmac, ringing in the festive season by giving the world a first-class look at his brand-new private jet.

Taking to his Instagram page on Christmas, 25 December 2025, the Ke Star hitmaker shared a video of himself and his family posing beside a Focalistic-branded jet.

"Took the whole family to see the FOCALISTIC JET. Blessings only. Merry Christmas."

The moment was less about flexing and more about shared success, as the Pretoria-born star shared his gratitude for being able to involve his loved ones in his global achievements.

The unveiling serves as a powerful symbol for the Amapiano genre in 2025, proving that the sound has evolved from a local movement into a massive global industry capable of generating immense wealth.

Focalistic celebrated Christmas with his family and his brand-new private jet. Image: focalistic

Source: Instagram

He tagged Jagermeister South Africa, for whom he has been a brand ambassador since 2021. The youth-famous herbal liqueur's branded stickers also appear on the jet, possibly signifying that it may have been lent to President Ya Straata for easier access to his gigs.

Whether it's his personal purchase or brand sponsorship, for his fans, the Focalistic Jet is an inspiring testament to hard work and the importance of remaining rooted in family despite reaching new heights.

See Focalistic's private jet below.

Mzansi raves over Focalistic's private jet

Four years after rapping about travelling in a jet, Focalistic stepped into his own. Fans and peers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and words of praise for President Ya Straata. Read some of their comments below.

Singer Nkosazana Daughter said:

"Yooh, blessings on blessing!"

cartier_ice wrote:

"'Tsamaya ka jet, a ke reke Ko jet.' It’s been a long time coming."

ashmolora posted:

"Forward we go, mate."

cinnamilk_foodstudio praised Focalistic:

"Not a jet, Foca! A jet is crazy work. Congratulations, man!"

Musician Zoocci Coke Dope reacted:

"You just keep going, bro!"

dundeal_fitness added:

"Aye, bruh. Congrats to your family."

