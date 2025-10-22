Cassper Nyovest appears to have upgraded his jewellery collection after splurging on another timepiece

The rap mogul recently flaunted his new designer watch, which is valued at R400,000

While it costs a pretty penny, the watch is but one of the many pricey items owned by Mufasa

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is growing his luxury watch collection.

Source: Instagram

South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest recently added another designer watch to his exclusive luxury collection.

Known to often flaunt his wealth on his social media pages, it was a normal Wednesday for Mufasa on 22 October 2025 when he debuted his Vacheron Constantin Overseas, which is valued between R300,000 and R500,000.

The rap mogul took a picture of the watch on his wrist, and it wasn't the only luxury item on display as Mufasa also shared a sneak peek of his R40,000 Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 45 duffel bag.

And the soundtrack to his post? Beyoncé's Upgrade U featuring rapper Jay-Z.

As if that wasn't enough, for his birthday in 2024, the rapper gifted himself a stunning Rolex wristwatch, courtesy of The Watch Channel.

He adds the Vacheron Constantin piece to his growing collection, a symbol of his wealth and success as an artist and businessman.

See the picture of Cassper's watch below.

Cassper Nyovest's new Vacheron Constantin Overseas watch costs R400,000.

Source: Instagram

What is Cassper Nyovest's net worth?

The question of how rich Mufasa truly is has been an ongoing conversation, and the figures continue to vary.

While his exact net worth is not publicly available, it is estimated to be substantial, largely from his successful music career, various business ventures, and major endorsement deals, which have been a major secret to his success.

In 2017, Mufasa was revealed as the face of the vodka brand Ciroc. Word on the street was that the rapper banked R30 million, although he would not be drawn into confirming the exact figure.

In late 2024, the rapper announced a major deal with World Sports Betting, another endorsement with a rumoured high price tag.

An avid gamer and sports fan, Cassper often encourages his fans, through various self-produced TV commercials, to sign up and bet with the company, which has seen a substantial return on investment.

Cassper Nyovest showed off his expensive new watch.

Source: Instagram

The rapper's fortune also comes from his own businesses, which consist of his liquor brand Billiato and his apparel brand Root of Fame.

In 2023, the Tito Mboweni rapper was listed in Briefly News's top 20 of South Africa's richest entertainers, securing the ninth spot with an estimated $3 million (R52 202 520).

Given the rapper's consistent stream of high-value endorsements and the revenue generated by his successful ventures, his financial position is undeniably secure. The combined success from music, endorsements, and entrepreneurship is certainly enough to see Mufasa and his family living comfortably for many years to come.

