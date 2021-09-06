Ghislaine Maxwell's net worth, age, spouse, family, what happened to her?

Ghislaine Maxwell is a British socialite and daughter of Robert Maxwell, the late businessman. She is famous for her controversial association with the infamous late businessman Jeffery Epstein. Maxwell is currently fighting for her freedom in court after being indicted for her association with Jeffery Epstein and aiding his crimes.

Since 2015, Ghislaine Maxwell has kept a low profile. Even though she avoided attending public events, it was too late for her to reclaim her name since Jeffery Epstein's victims named her for crimes of conspiracy and paying minors to engage in sexual acts with the businessman. She was arrested in 2019. Her biography unpacks her life before she met the tycoon and what her outcome was.

Ghislaine Maxwell's profile summary

Full name: Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell

Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell Famous as: Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Date of birth: 25th December 1961

25th December 1961 Age: 59

59 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Maisons-Laffitte, France

Maisons-Laffitte, France Citizenship: France, United States, United Kingdom

France, United States, United Kingdom Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Education: Marlborough College, University of Oxford

Marlborough College, University of Oxford Occupation: Businessperson, socialite

Businessperson, socialite Organization: TerraMar Project

TerraMar Project Height in centimetres: 162 cm

162 cm Height in feet: 5 ft 4 in

5 ft 4 in Weight in Kgs : 62 Kg

: 62 Kg Weight in pounds: 136 lbs

136 lbs Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Scott Borgerson

Scott Borgerson Father: Ian Robert Maxwell

Ian Robert Maxwell Mother: Elisabeth Jenny Jeanne Maxwell

Elisabeth Jenny Jeanne Maxwell Siblings: 8

8 Brothers: Kevin, Ian, Michael

Kevin, Ian, Michael Sisters: Isabel, Christine

Ghislaine Maxwell' biography

Ghislaine Maxwell was her father's youngest child; hence, they had a tight relationship, and she was credited his favourite. While it is unclear how she met the late Jeffery Epstein, Maxwell had a romantic relationship with the tycoon for several years. Allegations claim that Epstein referred to her as his main girlfriend.

Ghislaine Maxwell's age

How old is Ghislaine Maxwell now? She was born on 25th December 1961 to Robert and Elisabeth in France. Therefore, Ghislaine Maxwell's nationality is French, although she is also a USA and UK citizen. As of September 2021, she is fifty-nine years old.

Ghislaine Maxwell's family

Ghislaine is the youngest in a family of nine children. Her mother, Elisabeth Jenny Jeanne, was a French-born analyst, while Ghislaine Maxwell's father, Ian Robert, was a Czechoslovak-born British media owner. In 1991, her father's body was discovered in his extravagant yacht.

She was born two days before her brother, Michael, who was fifteen years then, was involved in a car accident that left him in a prolonged coma. The accident affected the entire family, and Ghislaine ended up suffering from anorexia during her toddler years. Michael died in 1967 when she was six years old.

Ghislaine Maxwell's education

Ghislaine Maxwell's parents raised their nine kids in Headington Hill Hall, in a 53-room mansion, where her father's publishing company was situated. Her mother raised the kids as Anglicans. Ghislaine went to Marlborough College and later joined Balliol College in Oxford. After her graduation, she joined the University of Oxford to further her studies.

Ghislaine Maxwell's career

Ghislaine was a prominent member of the London social scene in the early 1980s. She served as the Oxford United Football Club director and founded the original Kit-Cat Club. She also worked at The European, her father's publishing company.

After her father died in 1991, she relocated to the USA. In the US, she worked as a real estate agent. She also started socializing with celebrities within this period. She rose to prominence as a New York City socialite.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

She had a romantic relationship with Jeffery Epstein for a couple of years and was associated with him for decades. While the nature of their relationship remains a mystery, Jeffery Epstein's employees referred to her as the "Lady of the House". In 1995, Jeffery Epstein renamed one of his companies the Ghislaine Corporation, although it was dissolved in 1998. She often transported him to his private Caribbean island, and they were often seen in public together.

In 2008, Jeffery Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Jeffery Epstein died in jail before the case could begin. By 2015, she had retreated from attending public events and maintained a low profile.

Ghislaine Maxwell's spouse

In 2000, Maxwell moved to a townhouse in East 65th Street, New York City, near Jeffery Epstein's mansion. According to records, the house was bought at $4 million and was registered to Darren Indyke, Epstein's lawyer. In 2015, the house was sold for $15 million.

Following her relationship with Jeffery Epstein, she was romantically involved with Ted Waitt, the founder of Gateway Computers. In 2019, she was spotted with Scott Borgerson, who later stepped down as the CEO of CargoMetrics, due to her publicity. Despite attempts to maintain a low profile, it was established that Scott Borgerson was Ghislaine Maxwell's husband. The couple had gotten married in 2016.

Ghislaine Maxwell photos

Most people came to hear of the socialite after the court case commenced. Some people are still unaware of her appearance. As a result, these photographs help to give a face to her name.

She is ageing like fine wine

Despite her controversial life, it is safe to say she is ageing like fine wine. Will you believe she is more than fifty years old? She looks way younger than her age.

She had a soft spot for Jeffery Epstein

Her association with Jeffery Epstein was controversial. However, she fit in the tycoon's lavish lifestyle. People often spotted them in public events making merry.

Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal charges

Jeffery Epstein's associate and ex-girlfriend was arrested in July 2019. She faces charges of conspiracy, sex trafficking and perjury. According to accusations, her alleged crimes stretch from 1994 to 2004.

In March 2021, a fourth girl confessed to having fallen victim to Jeffery Epstein as the tycoon abused her multiple times in his Palm Beach residence. According to the indictment, she groomed the girl by giving her lingerie and encouraging her to recruit her friends to offer sexualized massages to Epstein. Maxwell allegedly paid the minors hundreds of dollars to engage in sexual acts with the tycoon.

What happened to Ghislaine Maxwell?

In July 2021, she was arraigned in court, where she denied the original six counts levelled against her. She was transferred to the federal detention facility in Brooklyn. The court denied her bail because she poses an extreme risk of flight due to her enormous wealth, international contacts and three passports.

Ghislaine Maxwell's net worth

In December 2020, as Scott fought to convince the court to grant his wife bail, her financial disclosures revealed that she and her husband were worth $22.5 million. Through the bail package, she also revealed she is married. In July 2020, she claimed she was worth $3.5 million, although the figure did not include assets sent to a trust fund.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently behind bars, although she hopes to prove her innocence before the court and regain her freedom. According to Ghislaine Maxwell's latest news, she is determined to fight to prove her innocence.

