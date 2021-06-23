List of the top law firms and best lawyers in South Africa in 2021

The South African legal industry is filled with brilliant legal minds helping residents meet their legal needs. Their increased desire of using law as an instrument for change has led to the establishment of numerous law firms. Some lawyers stand out more than others due to their expertise. Do you know the best lawyers in South Africa as of 2021?

Of course, every lawyer impacts the legal industry one way or the other. However, some lawyers stand out, making Mzansi residents curious to know the most influential lawyers in South Africa. Keep reading as we go through the list of the best lawyers in South Africa as of 2021.

Who are the best lawyers in South Africa?

The following list reveals the best lawyers in South Africa as of 2021. These legal minds have been ranked according to their practice areas.

1. Odette Geldenhuys

Odette is a full-time pro bono attorney at Webber Wentzel who focuses on public interest matters. She has had numerous highlights in her career and has received awards such as:

The 2016 Attorney of the Year at the African Legal Awards

2016 Annual Pro Bono Award at the International Bar Association

2016 Pro Bono Attorney award at the Cape Law Society

2. Des Williams

Des Williams ranks as the best lawyer for Arbitration and Mediation in South Africa according to Best Lawyers. He is located in Sandton, South Africa and works at Werksmans Attorneys. He has been the firm's chairman from 2005 to 2015 and is currently the head of the firm's arbitration practice group.

3. Sally Hutton

Sally is a managing partner of Webber Wentzel, and she specializes in Business and Finance Law and private equity matters. She ranked among the best lawyers in South Africa 2018 and was even awarded the Lawyer of the Year Award for Private Equity in 2010 and 2018. She was also awarded the 2018 South African Professional of the Year - Overall Winner and Professional of the Year - Law Class at the South African Professional Services Awards.

4. Tebogo Malatji

Who is the best black lawyer in South Africa? Tebogo Malatji tops the list. He is the managing director at Malatji & Co Inc. He has represented notable clients such as the former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

5. Karen Ainslie

Which type of lawyer gets paid the most in South Africa? These are lawyers experienced in commercial litigation, civil litigation, labor, and employment, like Karen Ainslie. She specializes in litigation, and her experience extends to reviewing arbitration awards and unfair discrimination claims.

6. Anton Schelhase

Which lawyers are in demand in South Africa? Litigation lawyers are scarce, and you need to hire the best advocates in South Africa specializing in litigation. Anton Schelhase is the director of BDP Attorneys.

7. Jackie Midlane

Who is the best lawyer in South Africa? Jackie Midlane ranks top in the list of attorneys in South Africa specializing in banking and finance. She graduated from the University of Witwatersrand and is the current Director and Head of Banking and Finance at Norton Rose Fullbright Inc.

8. Tony Chappel

Tony is an engineering, construction, and professional liability lawyer based in Johannesburg. He is a Director at Norton Rose Fullbright Inc and has held this position since 1987. He ranks among the best attorneys in South Africa in fields such as litigation, insurance, and professional malpractice litigation.

What are the best law firms in South Africa?

Below are some of the best South African law firms and their specialties:

1. Bowmans law firm

Bowmans is one of the top law firms in South Africa. Its headquarters are in Johannesburg, but the firm has nine offices in seven African countries. It specializes in providing legal services in banking, finance law, corporate law, and dispute resolution.

2. Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Which is the biggest law firm in South Africa? Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr is. It specializes in corporate & commercial, arbitration & ADR, telecoms & media, corporate tax, employment & immigration, banking & financial services, and much more. It has been acknowledged in various events ranking the best law firms in South Africa. For example, it was in 2018 recognized by Chambers Global as one of the leading law firms in SA.

3. ENSafrica

ENSafrica has more than 600 practitioners and 200 years of experience in offering legal services in tax, law, forensics and intellectual property. It has offices in Mauritius, East, West, and Southern Africa.

4. MNS Attorneys

Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi Attorneys (MNS Attorneys) is a 100% black-owned law firm that was established in 2002 and incorporated in 2004. Its headquarters are in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and it specializes in commercial & corporate law, constitutional & administrative law, employment law, transport, procurement, and municipal law.

5. Webber Wentzel

What does Webber Wentzel do? These are frequently asked questions about this law firm. Webber Wentzel is a leading full-service firm that offers legal and tax services to many South African corporations.

It has produced a lot of successful lawyers, including Sally Hutton and Odette Geldenhuys. Some of its key clients include Naspers Limited, Anglo Operations (Proprietary) Limited, Ethos Private Equity (Pty) Ltd, and Investec Bank Limited.

The best lawyers in South Africa all have one thing in common: meeting the clients' legal needs. These legal minds are Sally Hutton, Tony Chappel, Des Williams, Tebogo Malatji, Odette Geldenhuys, Anton Schelhase, Jackie Midlane, and Karen Ainslie. The best law firms in SA as of 2021 are ENSafrica, Webber Wentzel, Bowmans, MNS Attorneys, and Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

