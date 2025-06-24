Broadcaster Sol Phenduka this week had social media talking when his fellow podcasters mocked him for his weight gain

The radio personality made headlines in 2023 when he lost weight and shared that he was inspired by his daughter

Phenduka shared his weight loss journey on his social media account and inspired his fans to eat healthy and exercise

Kaya 959 radio personality Sol Phenduka, who previously shared why he decided to lose weight was recently mocked for reportedly exercising and not losing weight.

This comes after the media personality topped social media trends in the past when he inspired South Africans to lose weight.

Content creator Julia Madibogo recently shared a video on Facebook of podcasters Thakgi and Sfiso mocking Pheduka for reportedly going to the gym and not losing weight.

The media personality addressed Thakgi and Sfiso for revealing that Phenduka goes to the gym, but he is not losing any weight.

Sol Phenduka's weight loss journey

TshisaLIVE reported in 2023 that the Kaya 959 broadcaster, Sol Phenduka, began his weight loss journey.

Phenduka revealed on his social media at the time that he was to embark on a weight loss journey again and asked fans not to think he was sick in five months because it was deliberate.

"Please don't think I am sick (ningathi ngiyasika). It's deliberate,” he said.

The podcaster, who was in the past open about his health venture with his fans, shared old pictures of himself.

Phenduka shared that he was heavy and said even people who looked bigger than him weighed way less.

He admitted that he was naturally a big guy and he always looked bigger than he was, even when he was not overweight.

The podcaster and radio personality added that he went from 147kg to 142kg in March 2023.

Phenduka also shared that his daughter inspired him to lose weight and get a new outlook so that he can live longer.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star assured his fans that he doesn't feel insecure about his weight and added that being overweight was unhealthy.

Phenduka admitted that he didn't want to die because of his poor lifestyle choices, because he still has a daughter to live for.

“I need at least 30 more years on this earth. This body is the only one I have. Health is wealth,” added the multi-award-winning podcaster and radio personality.

