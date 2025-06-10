11 most expensive Jordans ever sold: Record-breaking sneakers

Some Air Jordans are not just shoes, they are pieces of history and symbols of culture. Over the years, rare and game-worn Air Jordans have sold for jaw-dropping prices at auctions. Some of the most expensive Jordans include the Dynasty Collection, which sold for $8 million.

Air Jordan 10 x OVO “Solid Gold” (L) and Nike Air Ship (1984 Game-Worn) (R) are some of the most expensive Jordans ever sold. Photo: @kickshaven_NG, @nicekicks on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jordans are some of the most popular and wanted sneakers in the world.

A pair of Air Jordan 13s worn in the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $2.238 million , becoming the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

, becoming the most expensive sneakers ever sold. Jordans like the Nike Air Ship and Air Jordan 1 fetch extremely high prices due to their rarity and historical significance.

The most expensive Jordans ever sold

The Air Jordan sneaker line has become highly sought after, with certain limited-edition and game-worn pairs selling for record-breaking prices. We analysed credible sources such as Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and verified auction results to compile this list of some of the most expensive Jordans ever sold.

Jordan Resale price Year sold The Dynasty Collection $8 million 2024 Game-Worn Air Jordan 13 “The Last Dance” $2.2 million 2023 Air Jordan 10 x OVO “Solid Gold” $2.1 million Commissioned Nike Air Ship (1984 Game-Worn) $1.472 million 2021 Game-Worn Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” $1.38 million 2023 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago Dunk Sole” Prototype $1.012 million 2022 Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” (Game-Worn,1985) $615,000 2020 Game-Worn, Dual-Signed Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” $615,000 2020 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” (Game-Worn, 1985) $560,000 2020 Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 From Jordan’s Rookie Season $486,000 2022 Game-worn Air Jordan 1 “Broken Foot Game” $422,000 2022

1. The Dynasty Collection ($8 million)

The Dynasty Collection sold for $8 million on 2 February 2024. Photo: @ComplexSneakers on X (modified by author)

The Dynasty Collection is the world's most expensive Jordans ever sold. It is a special set of six signed Air Jordan sneakers, each worn by Michael Jordan during the final game of one of his six NBA championship-clinching games (from 1991 to 1993 and 1996 to 1998).

Each shoe is from a different Air Jordan model and was worn at the exact moment Jordan helped his team win the title. On 2 February 2024, as per AP News, Sotheby’s sold The Dynasty Collection in New York City for an incredible $8 million. This became one of the highest prices ever paid for game-worn sneakers at an auction.

2. Game-Worn Air Jordan 13 “The Last Dance” ($2.2 million)

Game-Worn Air Jordan 13 “The Last Dance” were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Photo: @RareSpecieX on X (modified by author)

The “Last Dance” Air Jordan 13s are a pair of black and red sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. This game was during Jordan’s final title run with the Bulls, featured in ESPN’s The Last Dance. Both sneakers feature his signature in silver ink on each toe box.

On 11 April 2023, according to ESPN, the sneakers sold for $2.238 million at a Sotheby’s auction, setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sneakers at auction. These were the last pair of Air Jordan XIII "Breds" that Jordan wore in an NBA game, adding to their rarity and value.

3. Air Jordan 10 x OVO “Solid Gold” ($2.1 million)

The Air Jordan 10 x OVO “Solid Gold” are estimated to be worth $2.1 million. Photo: @kickshaven_NG on X (modified by author)

The Air Jordan 10 x OVO “Solid Gold” sneakers are one of the most luxurious and unique sneaker creations made completely from 24-karat gold. They are a detailed sculpture of the Air Jordan 10 model and are linked to rapper Drake's October’s Very Own (OVO) brand.

The Air Jordan 10 x OVO “Solid Gold” was designed in 2016 by famous mixed-media artist Matthew Senna, who is known for making bronze sneaker sculptures. The Solid Gold OVO Air Jordan 10s are estimated to be worth $2.1 million, positioning them among the most expensive sneakers ever created.

4. Nike Air Ship (1984 Game-Worn) – $1.472 million

Nike Air Ship (1984 Game-Worn) sold for $1.472 million at Sotheby’s in 2021. Photo: @nicekicks on X (modified by author)

The Nike Air Ship (1984 Game-Worn) is one of the most expensive Jordan shoes ever sold. Michael Jordan wore this pair early in his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, before the release of the first Air Jordan sneakers.

These sneakers are believed to be the earliest known pair of game-worn sneakers from Jordan’s NBA career. In October 2021, as stated by CBS News, this game-worn pair of Nike Air Ships sold for $1.472 million at Sotheby’s, setting a record at the time for the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

5. Game-Worn Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” ($1.38 million)

Game-Worn Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” were auctioned by Goldin Auctions for $1.38 million. Photo: @_sneakernyame on X (modified by author)

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” sneakers are among the most expensive Air Jordans and valuable pieces of basketball memorabilia. Worn by Michael Jordan during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, these shoes gained legendary status due to Jordan's remarkable performance despite being severely ill.

The sneakers were first sold at Grey Flannel Auctions for $104,765, setting a new record for game-worn shoes at the time. In June 2023, as per CBS Sports, they were auctioned by Goldin Auctions, fetching $1.38 million, marking a significant increase in value over a decade.

6. Air Jordan 1 “Chicago Dunk Sole” Prototype ($1.012 million)

Air Jordan 1 “Chicago Dunk Sole” Prototype. Photo: @iggyskicks on Instagram (modified by author)

Air Jordan 1 “Chicago Dunk Sole” Prototype is one of the rarest Jordans, combining the Air Jordan 1 upper with a Nike Dunk sole, created during Jordan's recovery from a foot injury in 1985.

He wore this exact pair on 1 April 1986, in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In 2022, the signed, Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 with Dunk Soles sold for $1.012 million at Heritage Auctions, making it one of the most expensive Jordan sneakers sold.

7. Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” (Game-Worn,1985) – $615,000

Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” (Game-Worn, 1985) sold for $615,000 in August 2020. Photo: @saint on X (modified by author)

The Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” (Game-Worn, 1985) is one of the most famous and valuable pairs of sneakers ever sold. Michael Jordan wore these shoes during an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, on 25 August 1985.

As per Sneakers News, these sneakers fetched $615,000 at a Christie’s auction in August 2020, setting a new record at the time for the most expensive sneakers sold.

8. Game-Worn, Dual-Signed Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” ($615,000)

Game-Worn, Dual-Signed Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” were worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season. Photo: @SneakerNews on X (modified by author)

The game-worn, dual-signed Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" is one of the most famous sneakers ever. Worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season, the pair sold for $615,000 at Christie’s in 2020. These sneakers were originally signed by Michael Jordan after he gifted them to his teammate Gene Banks during the 1985–86 season.

Banks later passed the shoes on to his friend, sportscaster Rick Lozano, who had Jordan sign them a second time during an interview at the 1991 NBA Finals. Jordan also added the inscription “1st pair,” a rare touch that helped the sneakers fetch a remarkable $615,000 at auction.

9. Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” (Game-Worn, 1985) ($560,000)

Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” (Game-Worn, 1985) sold for $560,000 at a Sotheby’s auction in May 2020. Photo: @Shtreetwear on X (modified by author)

The Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" (Game-Worn, 1985) was sold for a staggering $560,000 at a Sotheby’s auction in May 2020 after they were featured in The Last Dance, setting a world record for the most expensive sneakers ever sold at the time.

The sneakers were worn during a key early phase of Jordan’s NBA career and feature the classic Chicago Bulls colourway of white, black, and red, a look Jordan often sported on the court. The right shoe is signed by Jordan on the inner ankle, contributing to the high price.

10. Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 from Jordan’s Rookie Season ($486,000)

The Game-Worn Air Jordan 1 from Jordan’s Rookie Season sold for $486,000 in 2022. Photo: @GoldinCo on X (modified by author)

This pair of Air Jordan 1s was given by Michael Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks trainer Mark Pfeil during Jordan’s rookie season in 1985. The shoes were meant to be auctioned for charity and feature Jordan’s signature on both ankles.

They were first sold in a fundraiser in 1985 (price unknown), then auctioned again in 2020 for $369,000. In 2022, they were resold for $486,000, making them one of the most valuable vintage Jordans ever.

Game-worn Air Jordan 1 “Broken Foot Game” sold for $422,130 in 2022. Photo: @hypebeast on Instagram (modified by author)

These sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan in 1985, during the game in which he broke his foot playing against the Golden State Warriors. This injury sidelined him for six months early in his rookie season, making the shoes a rare and important piece of basketball history.

According to Hypebeast, in January 2022, Lelands Auction sold the sneakers for $422,130, surpassing their estimate of $400,000–$500,000. These expensive Jordans are also considered the last original Air Jordan 1s worn before his first major NBA injury.

Frequently asked questions

What Jordans cost $100,000?

Notable Air Jordans that have sold for around $100,000 or more include:

Air Jordan 1 OG "Chicago" (Game-Worn, 1985) – Sold for $560,000.

(Game-Worn, 1985) – Sold for Air Jordan 4 "Eminem Carhartt" – Sold for $230,000.

– Sold for Air Jordan 1 “Black/Red” (Bred) (Game-Worn, 1985) – Sold for $150,000.

What Nike shoes cost $1 million?

Nike shoes that have sold for $1 million or more include:

Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” – Sold for $1.38 million in 2023.

– Sold for in 2023. Nike Air Ship (1984 Game-Worn) – Sold for $1.472 million in 2021.

The most expensive Jordans ever sold include rare, game-worn, and limited-edition pairs. The Dynasty Collection holds the highest sale price at $8 million. Other notable sales include the Air Jordan 10 x OVO “Solid Gold” at $2.1 million and the Air Jordan 13 “The Last Dance” at $2.2 million.

