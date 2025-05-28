Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia revealed they are expecting their second child, celebrating the moment by sharing photos of a scenic drive in a vintage 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SE

The power couple drew massive social media attention after posting images with luxury vehicles, including a R5.5 million Mercedes-Benz G63 Grand Edition and a R1.5 million Mercedes-Benz driven by Anlia

Fans and fellow rugby stars like Cheslin Kolbe flooded their Instagram post with compliments, calling the couple and their classic car “two classics” and “absolutely beautiful.”

Springbok powerhouse Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, recently delighted fans with a stylish Instagram post showing off their vintage Mercedes-Benz 280SE 1968. The photo was part of a celebratory reveal,Anlia is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

The Etzebeths, who tied the knot in 2023, are fast becoming one of South Africa’s most-followed celebrity couples. The pair welcomed their first daughter in 2024 and recently celebrated her first birthday in January, joined by several Bok teammates and their partners. Their Instagram feed often offers glimpses into their life off the pitch, and this latest post was no different.

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth are among South Africa’s most-loved celebrity couples. Image: David Davies

Source: Getty Images

The snapshot of their scenic drive in the classic Mercedes-Benz drew rave reactions from fans and fellow Springboks alike. Cheslin Kolbe was among those who joined the comments section, while netizens couldn’t hold back their admiration.

One fan, Adrianus, wrote,

“Amigo so stylish.”

Another, going by the username whiskyheaven, added,

“Lovely. I have a 1976 350SE.”

Comments like “two classics,” “beautiful car,” and “Absolutely beautiful” flooded the post.

Eben, who recently returned to full fitness after a lengthy injury setback, also shared a message of relief and gratitude in the post’s caption. His followers were thrilled to see him back on his feet, and behind the wheel.

Eben and Anlia recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday with loved ones. Image: Anne Christine Poujoulat

Source: Getty Images

Luxury lifestyles and rare rides

This isn’t the first time the Etzebeths have set social media abuzz with their automotive taste. Briefly News previously reported that the two-time Rugby World Cup winner and Anlia sparked major reactions online after posing with a sleek Mercedes-Benz G63 Grand Edition during a trip to Johannesburg. The high-end vehicle is valued at approximately R5.5 million and is considered one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in the world.

Anlia, a performer and media personality in her own right, also made headlines when she showed off her own luxury wheels during a recent solo visit to Johannesburg. The star was seen with a Mercedes-Benz valued at around R1.5 million, further cementing the couple’s love for timeless style and performance.

From the beach to the boulevard, the Etzebeths continue to command attention—both on and off the rugby field.

