Kyle Sandilands' net worth: inside his radio empire and luxury assets

Kyle Sandilands' net worth in 2025 is estimated at around $40 million. The controversial radio shock jock has grown his diversified business empire based on quality over quality, and as he told the Daily Mail Australia in 2021:

I believe you're only as good as your last program. I don't want to make a dud, so I'd rather do less, better quality, better ratings projects.

Kyle Sandiland at the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Runway Show on April 11, 2018, in Sydney, Australia (R). Photo: Hanna Lassen/Don Arnold (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kyle Sandilands earns money from radio broadcasting as the co-host of The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS 106.5 and from his entertainment investment company, King Kyle.

on KIIS 106.5 and from his entertainment investment company, King Kyle. He has invested in several real estate properties across Australia worth a combined value of over $20 million.

The media personality signed a 10-year multi-million-dollar contract extension with ARN in late 2023 despite his 'don't care' attitude that has landed him in numerous controversies.

Kyle Sandilands' profile summary

Full name Kyle Dalton Sandilands Date of birth June 10, 1971 Age 54 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Current residence Sydney, Australia Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Wife Tegan Kynaston (April 2023 to date) Tamara Jaber (2008-2010) Children Son Otto Sandilands Profession TV and radio host Social media X (Twitter)

Kyle Sandilands signed a multi-million-dollar KIIS FM contract

In November 2023, Kyle and his co-host, Jackie O Henderson, signed a monumental 10-year deal with KIIS FM's parent company, ARN. The deal keeps 'The Kyle & Jackie O Show' on air until December 2034.

The contract was initially reported to be $100 million for each host, with an annual salary of $10 million. In early August 2024, Kyle Sandilands clarified live on-air that his contract pays more.

I can't live with the lie, it's underreported. It's actually about another $50 million each.

Based on his claims, the controversial shock jock makes around $15 million annually. Before the mega deal, Kyle Sandilands was making approximately $5 million per year and around $40,000 per show, making him one of the highest-paid talents in Australian media.

Five facts about media personality Kyle Sandilands. Photo: Mark Metcalfe on Getty Images (modified by author)

King Kyle's business is worth nine figures

Kyle Sandilands has grown his wealth through the entertainment investment company King Kyle, which he established in 2012. The group has interests across media and has also diversified into music production, beverages, TV shows, and content creation.

The veteran shock jock told the Daily Mail Australia in December 2021 that King Kyle is worth around $100 million. He also shared what motivated him to start the business, saying:

I didn't want to put (my money) into share portfolios because I like to be in control. I saw my mum lose a lot of money when the financial market crash happened. She lost nearly all her life savings, and I just thought, 'Hmmm. I don't know that area of business.'

Major Kyle Sandilands' businesses and investments under King Kyle include:

TapJar: A digital tipping app designed for cashless transactions

A digital tipping app designed for cashless transactions H2Coco: A coconut water brand

A coconut water brand Nueva Sangria: A premium sangria brand

A premium sangria brand Luxe Listings Sydney: Produced the real estate show on Amazon Prime

Kyle Sandilands talks at Curzon Hall, Marsfield on August 31, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Ryan Pierse (modified by author)

Kyle Sandilands is venturing into acting

The media personality announced on The Kyle & Jackie O Show in May 2025 that he would make his film debut in the upcoming thriller Zombie Plane. He will play himself alongside a star-studded cast including Chuck Norris, Sir Bob Geldof, Ice T, and Brian Austin Green.

Sandilands has been working on the radio since he was 16. Before launching his successful The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2004, he co-hosted the Hot30 Countdown with fellow radio presenter Jackie in the early 2000s.

Kyle has also built a significant presence on Australian television. He served as a judge on Australia Idol from 2005 to 2009 and again since 2023 and has been a judge on Australia's Got Talent and The X Factor Australia. He also co-hosted Big Brother in 2008.

Kyle Sandilands on the 2Day FM Kyle and Jackie O Breakfast show at World Square on September 24, 2008, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Gaye Gerard (modified by author)

Kyle Sandilands has an expansive property portfolio

In 2022, the KIIS FM presenter purchased a $3 million, eight-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in Glenorie, a suburb in Sydney's Hills district, Australia. The property sits on 9,580 acres of land. The Kyle Sandilands house will reportedly be transformed into a Hampton-style holiday home.

Sandilands expanded his real estate in November 2023 with the purchase of a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Vaucluse mansion in Bellevue Hill. The two-storey house cost over $13 million, according to realestate.com.au.

In March 2025, Kyle bought a $1.8 million holiday home in Copacabana, New South Wales. The beachfront property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The media personality owns another $1.3 million, three-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion in Port Douglas, Queensland. The house, which he purchased in early 2021, sits on 2.5 hectares of land.

Kyle owns another house in Los Angeles, a 160-acre farm in the Southern Highlands, New South Wales, and a $3 million 61-hectare farm in Robertson. He has also lived in rental properties in Sydney's Edgecliff, Bellevue Hill, Terrey Hills, and Oxford Falls.

Kyle Sandilands attends the Swim show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2014 at Carriageworks on April 8, 2014, in Sydney. Photo: Brendon Thorne (modified by author)

Kyle Sandilands' luxurious car collection

Sandilands purchased a $1.3 million Rolls-Royce Phantom in 2019, a $250,000 Cadillac Escalade Platinum in 2023, and a $450,000 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in April 2024. His other high-end cars include the Bentley Mulsanne, S-class Mercedes, F-Type Jaguar, a vintage Mustang, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 458 Italia, and a Range Rover SVR.

A Cadillac Escalade SUV (L) and a Ferrari 458 Italia (R). Photo: Felix Mizioznikov/Jeffrey Mayer (modified by author)

Kyle married Tegan Kynaston in a lavish wedding

Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston exchanged vows on April 29, 2023, at Swufts, the historic Victorian Gothic Revival mansion in Darling Point, Sydney. The lavish wedding reportedly cost around $1 million. Tegan is Kyle's former assistant and the current head of communications at King Kyle.

Kyle became a first-time father at the age of 51. Tegan Kynaston welcomed their son, Otto Sandilands, in August 2022. Otto often joins his dad on his shows.

Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston on their wedding day on April 29, 2023, in Darling Point, Sydney. Photo: @kyleandjackieo (modified by author)

Kyle Sandilands' net worth today makes him one of Australia's richest media personalities. The larger-than-life shock jock continues to build his empire while enjoying an extravagant lifestyle with sprawling mansions and high-end cars.

