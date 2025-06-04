Danny Duncan's net worth: How the YouTuber turned fame into fortune

Danny Duncan's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $50 million. The YouTuber is now a multi-business owner and shows no signs of slowing down. Being raised by an alcoholic single mother motivated him to work harder, and as he told the Franchise Times in 2023:

I was positive. I was 100 per cent sure. I knew I'd be wealthy one day.

Most of Danny's YouTube videos are not eligible for monetisation because he intentionally breaks guidelines to pursue creative freedom.

because he intentionally breaks guidelines to pursue creative freedom. The YouTuber's merchandise line contributes a larger portion of his income .

. Danny bought a 93.43-acre parcel of land in Englewood, Florida, to prevent the development of a large residential community.

Danny Duncan's profile summary

Real name Gary Winthrope Date of birth July 27, 1992 Age 32 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Englewood, Florida, United States Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Parents Susan (mother) Siblings Matthew (half-brother), Kathy (sister) Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) TikTok

The unconventional growth of Danny Duncan's $50 million net worth

A small percentage of Danny's money comes from YouTube ad revenue because he violates most of the platform's T&Cs, making some of his content non-monetizable. His lifetime revenue between 2014 and 2023 was estimated at only $1.2 million despite getting over 1.6 billion views.

In 2023, the YouTube star told Forbes contributor Jon Youshaei that he cares more about creative freedom. Danny also turns down lucrative sponsorship deals that do not align with his values.

The YouTuber became a multi-millionaire through smart business partnerships. Creating a core audience has allowed him to successfully venture into the sports, real estate, dessert, and energy drink markets. Danny Duncan's income per year is estimated between $8 million and $10 million.

How Danny Duncan became a popular YouTuber

Duncan's first job after graduating from high school at Lemon Bay was working at Walgreens, but he quit after a few months. He later became a personal trainer before moving to Los Angeles to work with skateboarders.

In LA, he became the personal trainer of former skateboarder Jason Lee, who advised him to try acting by beginning with YouTube. Danny Duncan started uploading on YouTube in March 2014. His first viral video, Going Downstairs on a Hoverboard, was released on December 10, 2015.

Danny's content features pranks, vlogs, practical jokes, skateboard videos, and stunts. His channel has garnered over 7.93 million subscribers and over 2.1 billion views. He also has millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok and sells out on world tours.

Inside Danny Duncan's business empire

Duncan and his business manager, Stefan Toler, have grown the Danny Duncan brand beyond YouTube. The Florida native is linked to the following ventures:

1. Danny Duncan's merch

Duncan releases merchandise branded with jokes and one-liners. The YouTuber never drops limited editions, preferring to make annual restocks.

Danny's merch is available at over 2,000 retail locations, including Zumiez, Tilly's, and Spencer's. During his April 2023 appearance on Cameron Hanes' podcast, Danny revealed that he had made over $150 million from merch sales, making it his biggest source of income.

2. Good Sports

In November 2022, the famous YouTuber co-founded Good Sports, an outdoor sports brand, with CrossNet creators Mike Delpapa, Chris Meade, and Gregory Meade. The brand focuses on innovative backyard games like SmashNet, Backyard Pong, and Bubble Bash.

3. Danny's fro-yo franchise

In August 2022, franchisee Neil Hershman and Danny Duncan bought 16 Handles, a popular frozen yoghurt chain. The YouTube star is the company's chief creative officer, while Hershman, a former Wall Street analyst, is the CEO.

16 Handles was established by Solomon Choi in New York in 2008, and it had 30 locations across the US when Danny and Neil took over. They plan to expand further through franchising.

4. Matador Energy drink

In March 2024, Danny partnered with CPG executive Chris Pruneda to launch the energy drink Matador Energy at over 600 Spencer's stores across the US. They released the product in two flavours: Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Acai. Matador Energy is projected to expand to over 10,000 stores.

5. Danny's Cream Pies

Danny Duncan's ice cream venture, Danny's Cream Pies, is one of his early businesses. He established it in his hometown of Englewood, Florida. In June 2021, the YouTuber expanded Danny's Cream Pies to Los Angeles.

Danny Duncan's expanding real estate portfolio

The YouTuber became a first-time homeowner in November 2019 when he purchased a $3.5 million home in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles. The 4,302-square-foot Danny Duncan house features six bathrooms, four bedrooms, and a game room.

In December 2017, he fulfilled his dream of making his mother a homeowner after they were kicked out of their childhood home when he was young. He bought the house in Englewood for $400,000.

Danny also bought the Englewood Sun newspaper building for $508,000. In February 2024, Sarasota County approved his plan to transform the space into an 18-hole miniature golf course.

Danny bought land to preserve his hometown

Duncan is against overdevelopment in his native southwest Florida. In August 2021, he purchased a 93.43-acre piece of land, which had been set aside as the Beachwalk Preserve to build 325 residential units.

Danny Duncan reportedly outbid the developer and paid $3.69 million for the parcel of land. While discussing his decision to save the Englewood land, Danny told The Daily Sun in August 2021:

I'll just build one house there. I do think people in Englewood will be excited to keep over 300 cars off the road in our small town that is already too busy.

Danny Duncan's car collection

The YouTuber has been spotted with multiple car models, including a Tesla Cybertruck, BMW Z4, Tesla Model 3, and Range Rover Sport. Danny is known for crashing his cars and launching them off the cliff for YouTube content.

Danny Duncan's net worth reflects the work he puts into ensuring he stays true to his fan base while venturing into the right businesses. The YouTuber's journey from a small-town dreamer in Florida to a savvy entrepreneur continues to inspire upcoming content creators.

