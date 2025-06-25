Uncle Waffles has been living it up overseas and recently hung out with the talented Pharrell Williams

The pair linked up at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris, France, and made time for some quick snaps

This comes after the fashion designer invited her to another Louis show, but social media users said their latest video doesn't look convincing

Pharrell Williams invited Uncle Waffles to his Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris. Images: Instagram/ unclewaffles_, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Uncle Waffles must be Pharrell Williams' favourite after he invited her to another Louis Vuitton fashion show.

Uncle Waffles poses with Pharrell Williams

Once again, Uncle Waffles has her foot on everybody's necks, and this time, the fashion dollies are gagging.

The Rolling Stone cover star was recently invited to the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris, France, for the men's Spring-Summer 2026 collection on 24 June 2025, and she did not disappoint.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She stepped out in a formal look, wearing oversized tailored pants, a white button-down shirt and the Louis Vuitton Cotton Jacquard Vest valued at $1,890.00 (R33556.95).

She topped it off with a short, curly platinum blonde wig, and as the song goes, "blondes have more fun," and she surely did!

Uncle Waffles took pictures with Pharrell Williams at his Louis Vuitton Fashion Show. Images: Instagram/ unclewaffles_, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The DJ/ dancer spent time with Pharrell Williams, who was the brains behind the stunning collection. She also posed with American film director Spike Lee and Thai rapper BamBam, and even spotted South African model, Lebo Malope, on the runway.

Previously, Briefly News shared snaps from her night out with Jacquemus at Paris Fashion Week, and it's clear that the fashionistas love Waffles!

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared Waffles' video with Pharrell:

Here's what Mzansi said about Uncle Waffles hanging with Pharrell Williams

With the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and its ability to clone just about anything and anyone, it seems social media users aren't convinced that Waffles and Pharrell's video is real:

shepo_u was concerned:

"I’m so cooked, man. Why did I think this video was AI?"

Ms_ViVaCi0us said:

"They look so AI-ish here."

serwaah_koto asked:

"This is not AI?"

harajukusyye was confused:

"Why does Pharrell look like he was typed up into existence?"

elvis_bandz asked:

"Why do they look like AI?"

Mzansi said Uncle Waffles is the coolest African DJ. Image: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others showed love to Waffles:

ariesm00n222 said:

"I'm obsessed with her hair, what?"

pizzy_funds showed love to Uncle Waffles:

"She’s the coolest artist South Africa has ever produced for real.:

TokeloMoloto was convinced:

"He must really like Uncle Waffles because this is not the first show he's invited her to. I love it for her."

ConieLangalanga was impressed:

"She’s so cool!"

Dulu__ joked:

"Uncle Waffles and a fan."

Uncle Waffles shows off her new body

In more Uncle Waffles updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ flaunting her stunning new figure.

After months of being body-shamed on social media, Waffles gave netizens something to talk about and showed off her slim waist on set for a music video, and sure enough, the cosmetic surgery allegations soon followed:

Purple_Virgo21 said:

"Did you get something done? Look good though."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News