Uncle Waffled dazzled among the stars at the Jacquemus show for Paris Fashion Week

The internationally acclaimed DJ stunned in a monochrome look and had all eyes on her, even on social media

Mzansi couldn't get enough of Waffles' look and said she deserves to be among the stars

Jacquemus invited Uncle Waffles to their Paris Fashion Week show. Images: unclewaffles_.

Uncle Waffles nearly stole the show at her second Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Uncle Waffles attends Paris Fashion Week

All the fashionistas came in hot and ready for Paris Fashion Week, and our girl, Uncle Waffles was not left behind.

The Baphi hitmaker was invited to the Jacquemus show and had all eyes on her while showing off her curves in a stunning figure-hugging dress.

Uncle Waffles attended the Jacquemus show at Paris Fashion Week. Image: unclewaffles_.

Waffles, or should we say Madame Uncle Waffles, dazzled in a monochrome look, complete with a matching beige two-piece from Jacquemus' La Croisière collection, gold accessories and platinum blonde hair. She completed the look by breaking the colours with red heels and a face card that does not decline.

She shared the snaps on her Instagram page, and like her fans, even the paparazzi couldn't get enough of her:

Here's what Mzansi said about Uncle Waffles

Fans expected Waffles to serve, and she did not disappoint:

bigg_nandz said:

"You were made for this life."

nickysummerss flirted:

"This is my fav waffle topping!"

karaboshaba was impressed:

"Yah, you really eat up this fashion thing!"

yesjulz hyped Uncle Waffles up:

"My girl has been serving face, bawdy and lewks all week!"

hisfavdoll.leesa posted:

"I love me some waffles with honey and a cherry on top."

itszimele added:

"Ai guys, I am proud of how God has blessed us with such beautiful women."

itz_ibzidon teased:

"I hope that I am not in competition with the guy on the last slide."

_princy.xi commented:

"Nah, she really is the girl she thinks she is, very iconic."

Uncle Waffles rubs shoulders with Prince William

In more Uncle Waffles updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ being spotted at an event alongside Prince William.

Mzansi criticised her outfit and dragged her for not dressing for the occasion, saying it was indecent.

