The Amapiano DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles was recently spotted with Prince William

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the picture of the star rubbing shoulders with Prince William

Many netizens roasted Uncle Waffles for she was dressed at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards

Uncle Waffles was spotted with Prince William. Image: Aaron Chown/Santiago Felipe

The talented Amapiano DJ and producer was recently roasted on social media for her dress code at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards.

Uncle Waffles rubs shoulders with Prince William

The Swazi-born Amapiano star Uncle Waffles was recently seen rubbing shoulders with Prince William at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town.

Earlier, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star and with the Prince of Wales, Prince William, on his Twitter (X) page. He captioned the picture:

"Uncle Waffles with William, The Prince of Wales, at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town."

Netizens roast Uncle Waffles

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media by Musa Khawula, many netizens roasted the Amapiano DJ for how she was dressed at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards. Here's what they had to say:

@MissLihleM said:

"She could have worn something more classy, there’s a place and time for every outfit."

@Melusi_Mokone replied:

"I am disappointed in my Queen’s look because I am rooting for her, but I believe she will make me proud next time."

@Sphe____ commented:

"Ufunani la eCape Town, angithi she’s not South African."

@BabyPana23 mentioned:

"The prince didn’t want to make headlines he kept his hands to himself."

@MalumeRichie tweeted:

"There’s a time and place for everything man. You can’t be this dumb!"

@Mlimo_Insider questioned:

"She can't dress decently just for one day?"

@ADS_ZAR said:

"This generation is cooked, she dressed like she is going to a nightclub."

Nomzamo Mbatha spotted with Prince William

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s Nomzamo Mbatha got to rub shoulders with royalty.

The actress was spotted alongside Prince William at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore in 2023. The initiative, founded by the Prince in 2020, awards innovators who tackle environmental issues.

