CAPE TOWN — Britain's Prince William landed in South Africa's Mother City to kickstart a four-day visit on Tuesday, 5 November 2024.

It was no sooner that President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the British monarch at his official residence, Genadendal, in Cape Town.

William calls Ramaphosa in Cape Town

The Prince of Wales of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is in South Africa to host the fourth iteration of his Annual Earthshot Prize Awards on 6 November.

The award spotlights the impact of climate change, environmental degradation, and pollution and the global creative solutions that communities generate.

The five prize winners are each awarded one million pounds (about R22.7 million) to drive their projects.

During his courtesy call with Ramaphosa, William discussed several vital issues of mutual interests they share as an extension of the UK's and SA's ties.

He will also attend a global wildlife summit and hold other climate-focused engagements as part of his itinerary.

In a clip of his arrival at Grenandal posted on the Presidency X page, William and Ramaphosa shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

The Presidency said SA was pleased to host this year's Earthshot Prize awards, which launched in 2020.

After the meeting, the official Prince and Princess of Whales X page, @KensingtonRoyal, acknowledged the coming together.

"[It was] a pleasure to meet with President @cyrilramaphosa today. Thank you for the warm welcome here in South Africa."

Locals welcome William to SA

Most locals online were receptive to Williams's visit. Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@freedom_007__ wrote:

"Building on bilateral relations and cooperation between Britain and South Africa. Thank you, Mr President, for your warm welcome. Your country and its landscapes are beyond beautiful."

@thembakazi20692 said:

"Welcome to our beautiful country, HRH Prince of Wales. With our senior citizen President CR on good terms."

@62Lulamamavuso1 added:

"Welcoming the Prince and Princess of Whales in our country. Welcoming them with warm hands. And we know their visit is important to all of us as South Africans."

Prince Harry to get SA trip underway

In other royal family news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was quite the destination for high-profile international visits in October.

Among the latest then to grace the country with their presence was the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, after arriving in Maseru, Lesotho, on a southern African tour starting Tuesday, 1 October.

Source: Briefly News