Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has announced slap fighting in South Africa

McKenzie waxed lyrical about the sport after attending a Power Slap Championship match to support a local fighter

Locals on social media expressed polarising views, with some enthusiastic about it while others slammed it as barbaric

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is excited about the prospect of slap fighting in SA after meeting Power Slap CEO Dana White and SA competitor Danie van Heerden. Images: @GaytonMcK

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa is set to become a destination for local and international competitors to showcase their mettle in a sport that packs a heavy punch and involves rough handling.

Enter US slap fighting promotion company Power Slap, owned by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) chief executive officer (CEO) Dana White.

McKenzie supports slap fighting in SA

Gayton McKenzie is amped to bring Power Slap to SA after the Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister attended a recent Power Slap Championship event overseas, featuring SA's super heavyweight division striker Danie "Pitbull" van Heerden.

Taking to X, McKenzie, who is also a staunch supporter of making spinning a recognised sport, waxed lyrical about slap fighting.

"This sport is one of the fastest-growing in the world. Power Slap is truly going everywhere. I am glad that it’s coming to South Africa next year. I believe we [will] have more champions here at home soon," he wrote.

In addition to a photo of van Heerden striking his opponent, McKenzie posted a clip of White confirming plans to bring the sport to Africa.

In an interview, White said:

"We're going everywhere with Power Slap. [In Africa], we're going to go south first. We're [also] looking at other places in the Middle East [and] adding more in Saudi [Arabia] and Abu Dabi."

With a win-loss-draw record of 2-2-0, van Heerden talked up the sport and his passion for it in his Power Slap bio.

"This is a world-class sports. You’re never too old or heavy for anything. I want to prove I can come out tops in whatever I put my mind to."

Different sides of the fence

McKenzie's reference to Power Slap coming to SA in 2025 threw social media into a frenzy. Some online users slammed the plans, while others implored the minister to prioritise fast-tracking sports infrastructure development.

Briefly News looks at the heated commentary that followed.

@AgentMahone55 challenged:

"Please organise us matches with politicians, especially ANC comrades."

@ThaboCollin4 said:

"As long as you remember to build those sports facilities in rural and township areas so we can invest in future athletes and win more in international events."

@MakiMarish added:

"We have lots of politicians that need to be power slapped. Can all politicians enter."

