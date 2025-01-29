Mother and public figure Rachel Kolisi shared a cute 'Get Ready With Me' video on her TikTok account

Rachel shared that Liphelo, Siya Kolisi's teenage sister, convinced her to make the video, which was her first

Members of the online community loved the relationship between the two ladies and laughed at their heartfelt interactions

Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo convinced Rachel Kolisi to do a 'Get Ready With Me' video. Images: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

People often say that mothers know best, but sometimes, it's the teens who know better, especially regarding social media!

This was certainly the case when Rachel Kolisi stepped outside of her comfort zone and filmed her first (and probably last, according to Rachel) 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) video, thanks to the encouragement of her ex's sister Liphelo.

Get ready with Rachel Kolisi

Rachel, who is the co-founder and CEO of the Kolisi Foundation, took to her TikTok account to share with fans and followers how she got ready for a dinner.

From doing her makeup to choosing outfits, Rachel showed how Liphelo, fondly known as Phelo, was there with her every step of the way, even telling her not to wear an outfit that reminded her of ice cream!

Rachel captioned her post:

"Obviously, I have no idea what I’m doing, so apologies in advance."

She also said in her TikTok post:

"Normally I'd take 10 minutes to get ready. I'd wear the first thing I'd put on and go. Teenagers will humble you."

Watch the GRWM TikTok video below:

Rachel Kolisi's video entertains SA

Many fans expressed laughter after watching the clip, while others shared that they adored Rachel's relationship with Liphelo, even though she was in the process of divorcing the teen's brother.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their mutual decision to end their marriage in October 2024. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

@dabs.woo.ngconde jokingly told Rachel:

"Phelo is raising you well."

@jessica_dell22 also shared with the philanthropist:

"I absolutely love your relationship with Phelo! If I didn't know any better, I would think you are mother and daughter."

@alandabrand complimented one of the outfits in the clip:

"The ice cream outfit was gorgeous on you with those shoes."

@my_kheswa said with a laugh:

"Phelo gave good fashion advice."

@fatima.hoosain stated to Rachel in the comment section:

"At this point, sign the contract for her to be your manager because she’s onto something."

@sharon.ramburan told the online community:

"Teenagers are the best, brutally honest, and way too cool."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Rachel Kolisi

Before 2024 ended, the businesswoman shared moments of happiness and sadness in an emotional video while reflecting on the past year.

Rachel celebrated her 35th birthday last week, and Siya's brother Liyema gifted her a custom present that had her calling him the "most thoughtful gentleman ever."

Fans admired Rachel's dedication to raising Liphelo after she shared adorable back-to-school photos of the teenager.

Source: Briefly News