Teaching is a noble profession, but specific criteria must be met to qualify as one. Interestingly, the South African Government has taken kindly to this noble profession and has put forth specifications and qualifications to function as a teacher. So, how many points are needed for teaching in South Africa in 2022?

Teaching in South Africa is a vital profession that determines how the coming generation is nurtured and put on the right track for overall national development. Because teachers are needed in all the disciplines and courses, no specific subjects are required to qualify except the basic subjects like English Home language, English first language or second additional language and Mathematics or mathematical literacy.

Requirements to become a teacher

There are varying qualifications for teaching in formal school settings in South Africa. For example, the requirements needed to start teaching the Grade R pupils are slightly different from those of Grade 1 and the following grades. So, what grades do teachers need? Each of these is discussed below:

Requirements for Grade R teacher

A Grade R teacher needs to meet any of these three requirements:

3-year diploma in Grade R teaching;

4-year Bachelor of Education: Foundation Phase Teaching (B. Ed. Foundation Phase);

Bachelor’s degree (besides a B.Ed) plus a one-year Post-Graduate Certificate of Education (PGCE), specialising in Foundation Phase teaching.

Requirements for Grade 1 to Grade 12 teachers

To teach in the higher grades, a teacher does not need to have a diploma in Grade R. Still, since foundation courses are part of the course work in studying education in colleges and universities, these listed qualifications will suffice to function as a teacher in South Africa.

4-year Bachelor of Education;

Any Bachelor’s degree (besides a B.Ed) plus a one-year Post-Graduate Certificate of Education (PGCE).

Once prospective teachers with PGCE qualify, they are expected to register with the South African Council for Educators (SACE).

How to become a teacher in South Africa

The first step to becoming a teacher is passing the National Senior Certificate Exam to get Grade 12 certificate. Nevertheless, these are the minimum requirements for the Grade 12 National Senior Certificate.

Achieve 40% in three subjects, one of which is an official language at the Home Language level;

Achieve 30% in three other subjects;

Provide full evidence in the SBA component in the subjects offered.

How many points do you need for teaching?

Different institutions accept different points for their programs, and diploma-awarding institutions accept lower APS than Bachelor awarding institutions. For schools that use APS scores in qualifying teachers, an aspiring candidate must get an APS score of a minimum of 23.

But, do not forget that the Admission Point Score (APS) is calculated by summing the points score of the subjects offered in the National Senior Certificate. The highest point score is 7 and is allocated to A, i.e. 80% - 100%. On the other hand, the lowest, 1, is assigned to G, meaning that anyone who scores between 0% and 29% gets a G.

How many points are needed for teaching at UJ?

The University of Johannesburg accepts a minimum APS of 26. But then, the score is broken down thus:

5 (60%+) in English Home Language or 6 (70%+) in English 1st or 2nd Additional Language;

3 (40%+) in Mathematics or 5 (60%+) in Mathematical Literacy or Technical Mathematics.

Interestingly, the APS for the University of Johannesburg is the same as the APS score for teaching at UNISA for the Foundation Phase, which is also 26. A focal reason for the UNISA Foundation Phase is to ensure that qualifying graduates can facilitate Foundation Phase teaching.

Which subject is best for teaching?

All subjects are good to study for teaching, provided the candidate is good in those subjects. Nonetheless, choosing subjects one loves or is good at is advisable as they will make learning and teaching easier for both parties.

Teachers contribute to building society by carrying out research to advance life and provide solutions to life problems. However, before seeking admission into a higher institution to become a teacher, a candidate must know how many points are needed for teaching in South Africa in these modern times.

