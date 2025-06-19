A Venda couple went viral for choosing a humble donkey-drawn cart for their wedding transport

The choice resonated deeply with celebrating heritage and simplicity in an era often dominated by lavish weddings

The video stole the hearts of netizens, reminding many that love's essence doesn't require extravagance

A Venda couple's choice of a donkey-drawn cart for their wedding went viral, celebrated for its authenticity, cultural embrace, and a refreshing simplicity that resonated deeply with Mzansi.

A newlywed Venda couple chose a donkey cart as their wedding ride. Image: @gundo.wa.beauty

In a delightful expression of cultural authenticity and joyful simplicity, a Venda couple recently captivated guests and social media users. The newlyweds chose an unconventional yet charming mode of transport for their wedding day: a donkey cart

The video, shared by TikTok user @gundo.wa.beauty, quickly gained immense traction. What truly captured the attention of Mzansi was the authenticity of the wedding. In an era where social media feeds are often saturated with images of lavish, high-budget weddings, this Venda couple offered a reminder that simplicity can indeed be a powerful and deeply moving statement.

The video showcased the newlyweds seated side-by-side on a rustic wooden donkey cart. Dressed in traditional Venda attire, known as minwenda, they were beaming with genuine smiles as they embarked on their first journey as husband and wife. Around them, the guests celebrated and ululated, creating an atmosphere of pure joy.

Traditional weddings trend

Many users applauded the couple, while some declared the donkeys the true MVPs and as far as a low-budget mode of transport. Beyond the jokes, most netizens highlighted simpler beginnings and traditional wedding customs.

A Venda couple used a donkey cart to leave their wedding and won over Mzansi with their tradition-first love. Image: @gundo.wa.beauty

Mzansi reacts to the video

Vani asked:

"Zwa zwi necessary uri dongi dzi ambare nwenda mara?"

Mulanga MJ said:

"Ehhh vhathu vha Nzhelele vhaya ri dzhenisela mato xem."

Pretty diamond asked:

"Vheiwe Nia funa uri seisa nga ma zulu shem ndi mini zwezwi?"

RAMS added:

"What I was not expecting to find in comments was negative comments by our own Venda people. Khezwi ri sa congradulathi vhanwe vhana ra vha takalela uri vho wanana kha lufuno, so zwino vha khou lu certifaya nga munyanya nga ndila ye vha takalela u zwi itisa zwone. My congratulations to the newlyweds... All the best."

Thandani Sibanda asked:

"Nenzan lapho e Limpopo?"

Kagiso Kay Sekhwebedu wrote:

"True, the definition of a traditional wedding. Zwonakesa."

Mukololo wa Tshimbupfe said:

"Mazulu a kho sea."

Lufuno said:

"Zwino ezwi zwa malabi machena ndi makunda ahone."

Zandy Mvelase asked:

"Kanti why on the comments nithi nizosihlekisa ngamazulu guys, nenzani lapho eNzhelele?"

Billy Matodzi said:

"This marriage is not blessed ."

Mostra wrote:

"We see it in movies and we melt at how it's so cute, but, la, it's negative wayawaya."

EXECUTIVE GUDI wrote:

"They imagined it, and reality, everything looks different."

