Woman Thirsts Over Zulu Men, Mzansi Agrees: “These Gents Are a National Treasure”
- A viral video captured a white woman's praise for the muscular physiques of Zulu men, creating a social media frenzy
- In the video, the woman was questioning if it was all Zulu men who looked good or if it was just the soldiers
- The clip sparked widespread laughter and appreciation for African masculinity, celebrating Zulu cultural pride
A viral video featuring a woman praising muscular Zulu men sparked widespread amusement, appreciation for African masculinity, and a joyful celebration of Zulu culture across social media.
A viral Facebook video featuring a woman's admiration for a group of strong, traditional Zulu men has set South African social media ablaze, igniting a wave of laughter and cultural appreciation. The clip shows the gushing lady audibly describing the men she saw.
The video, shared across Facebook by user Mck Mckteachings, captures a woman sharing her encounter with Zulu men, particularly soldiers. The white woman shared her curiosity for Zulu men and went as far as asking if all Zulu men look like the ones she bumped into.
Mzansi's love for Zulu culture
This response celebrated not only the Zulu men’s undeniable physical appeal but also highlighted a deeper appreciation for Zulu cultural pride and the celebration of African masculinity. While the video brought an abundance of laughter and lighthearted fun, many also acknowledged the deeper beauty and refreshing nature of openly celebrating African men and culture.
Mzansi reacts to the video
Innocent Buyelembo Mkhize said:
"Snow bunnies have set their eyes on Zulu men manje."
Ayanda Gwala added:
"In KZN, yes, most men are built like that... and taxi drivers don't represent all Zulu men."
Nkululeko Msibi, a Zulu man, said:
"Yebo, I’m naturally fit."
Xolani Ndimba wrote:
"Yes, they are. Watch the next appearance at the royal place to get your answers. Amabutho will be there. Or watch past videos on YouTube. Also, Google uphuthu and its effects."
Nkosi Richard Shange said:
"Certified Woolworths men on the Country."
Nkululeko Mngomezulu wrote:
"Ei, it's these KFCs and McDonald's that are killing us, I have a well-built big belly with pack lines."
Carl Mzotho added:
"The series represents a past time, when there were no couches and processed foods, life was running, battle, hunting, and the diet was the same as a proficient fitness instructor would prescribe."
Thando Gaqa said:
"Lol, one guy who was cast made mention on the radio that before the production, they were subjected to gym🏋️ given access to supplements to build that body. The production had a budget."
Angel Mtshali wrote:
"Lol, go to any taxi rank in SA, let me know what you think then."
Soft Caterpillar wrote:
"Yes, we are the Big man from KwaZulu-Natal, there's no one above us... We are fit and strong naturally... Jealousy will land safely with the labourers."
Javho Sukwini July wrote:
"Most of the Zulu actors hit the gym."
Watch the Facebook video below:
