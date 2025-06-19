Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn are appealing their convictions and sentences

The trio were sentenced to life behind bars for the human trafficking of Saldanha Bay youngster, Joslin Smith

The National Prosecuting Authority is awaiting court dates from Judge Nathan Erasmus for the matter to be heard

Attorneys for Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno Van Rhyn have filed applications for leave to appeal their convictions and sentencing. Image: Jaco Marais

WESTERN CAPE - Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn are appealing their convictions and sentences.

The trio were convicted of the human trafficking and kidnapping of Joslin Smith and was sentenced to life imprisonment. Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn were arrested after the little Saldanha Bay girl went missing in February 2024.

National Prosecuting Authority is awaiting court dates

With the attorneys for the convicted trio filing their notices for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that it was waiting for dates from Judge Nathan Erasmus.

"We can confirm that we received notices from the defence to apply for leave to appeal. We acknowledge receipt of those and indicated that we are waiting for a date on the charge for a hearing on the applications for leave to appeal," NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

Judge Nathan Erasmus will set court dates for the applications to be heard. Image: Jaco Marais

Judge will decide the strength of defence cases

Judge Erasmus, who convicted the trio and sentenced them to life behind bars on 29 May 2025, will hear their appeals.

If the judge feels as if they have a strong case and that another court could reach a different decision, he will grant them leave to appeal both decisions.

Smith and van Rhyn both indicated that they felt as if the wrong decision was made, and both accused Judge Erasmus of being biased. Van Rhyn maintained that he was innocent throughout the trial, while Smith accused the witnesses of lying and even stated that her lawyer was incompetent.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

Smith, Appollis, van Rhyn sentenced to life imprisonment

Briefly News also reported that Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn were sentenced to life behind bars.

The trio were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping in the Joslin Smith trial.

Judge Nathan Erasmus stated that Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn showed no remorse.

