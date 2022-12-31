Hanh Payton-Juzang is a Vietnamese-American clinical social worker and celebrity parent. She is widely recognized for being the mother of American basketballer Johnny Juzang. Herein is all you need to know about her.

Johnny Juzang's mother is Vietnamese, while his father is Creole. Photo: Melissa Majchrzak

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Juzang's parents have been instrumental in his successful collegiate basketball career as a shooting guard. He was with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2019 before transferring to the UCLA Bruins in 2020.

Hanh Payton-Juzang's profiles summary and bio

Full name Hanh Payton-Juzang Date of birth Not known Place of birth Vietnam Nationality American-Vietnamese Ethnicity Asian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Maxie Juzang Children Three Education University of Southern California (Social Work), UC Irvine (Psychology) Profession Licensed clinical social worker Known for Being the mother of NBA player Jonathan Juzang

Hanh Payton-Juzang's nationality

Her nationality is Vietnamese-American. She was born in Vietnam and migrated to the United States at a young age.

Hanh Payton-Juzang's family

Johnny and his younger sister Lauren. Photo: @jsilky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is married to Maxie Juzang, a Creole from the United States, and the couple has three children. Their eldest is Christian, who played college basketball as a point guard at Harvard and later joined the Saigon Heat of the Vietnam Basketball Association. Hanh's second child is Johnny Juzang, an American professional basketballer currently playing for the Utah Jazz team in the NBA and the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League. She also has a daughter called Lauren.

Hanh Payton-Juzang's education

The celebrity mother got her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from UC Irvine. She later graduated from the University of Southern California with a Master's degree in social work.

Hanh Payton-Juzang's career

Johnny Juzang's mother is a licensed clinical social worker. She helps at-risk youths in her community and often volunteers at a local homeless shelter. She used to coach her son's AAU basketball team and has been supportive of Johnny's basketball career since he started. Hanh was a skilled basketball athlete while in high school.

Johnny left the UCLA Bruins in 2022 and entered the NBA draft. Photo: @jsilky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Johnny Juzang's mother, Hanh Payton-Juzang, may not be living in the limelight, but her influence is visible in her son's success. He entered the NBA draft in 2022 after delivering one of the best rookie performances at the UCLA Bruins.

READ ALSO: Who is Myles O'Neal? Age, girlfriend, parents, movies, height, net worth

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts regarding Myles O'Neal, an American model, television personality, and DJ. He is widely known for being the son of retired NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq adopted Myles when he married his mother, Shaunie Nelson, in 2002. Myles is doing well as a model for big brands, unlike his siblings, who seem to be following in their famous father's basketball footsteps.

Source: Briefly News