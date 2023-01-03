How much do you know about Nona Sobo (actress)? What is her ethnicity?

Who is Nona Sobo? She is a renowned Spanish actress and model who has made a big name for herself in the entertainment industry. She gained notoriety after appearing in the Netflix series Wrong of the Tracks (Entrevias).

Nona Sobo attends the photocall of the TV series 'Entrevías' at the Mediaset headquarters in Madrid. Photo by Atilano Garcia

Since she was a young child, Nona Sobo has been passionate about acting. She began appearing in commercials and music videos when she was eight years old. In addition, she is a model, and Nickname Agency is her agent.

Nona Sobo's profiles and bio

Full name Mariona Soley Bosch Nickname Nona Sobo Gender Female Date of birth 3rd of March 2000 Country of birth Thailand Age 23 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Current residence Caldes de Montbui, Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Height 5 feet and 2 inches (152 centimetres) Weight 51 kilograms (112 pounds) Body type Slim Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Spouse Carlos Ulaga Occupation Actress and model Social media accounts Instagram TikTok

How old is Nona Sobo?

She was born on the 3rd of March 2000 as Mariona Soley Bosch. As of 2023, Nona Sobo's age is 22 years old. Her star sign is Pisces.

What is Nona Sobo's nationality?

She was born in Thailand but grew up in Spain after Mei Sobo adopted her when she was a young girl. They moved to Caldes de Montbui, Barcelona, Spain when she was 2 years old, and she has lived there ever since.

Nona Sobo's ethnicity is Asian. While in school, she competed in swimming and took first place in interschool tournaments.

Career

Nona is an actress and model. She started out by doing bit parts in commercials and music videos. She landed her first role in film when she met the Wrong Side of the Tracks director at a TV commercial, and he offered her the role of Irene.

The actress at the Latin Grammy Acoustic Sessions photocall at Las Ventas Bullring on October 26, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno

Wrong side of the Tracks is a Spanish drama television series created by Aitor Gabilondo and David Bermejo. Nona Sobo's Entrevias role is a teenage Vietnamese girl who is adopted by the affluent Abantos family. Irene, who feels out of place, seeks comfort in Entrevas, the community where her adoptive grandfather resides. Here she meets drug gang member Nelson Gutierrez (Felipe Londoo) and develops feelings for him.

Irene falls into trouble when she decides to flee with Nelson. Nelson had a plan to steal the narcotics and use the money to elope with Irene. Irene phones her grandpa Tirso and gives an explanation for staying out so late after things do not go as she had hoped on the night she was supposed to flee. However, when Tirso discovers narcotics in her bag, the secret is revealed.

What is Nona Sobo's height?

Actress Nona Sobo stands at 5 feet and 2 inches, or 152 centimetres. She weighs about 51 kilograms, or 112 pounds, and her body type is slim. Her hair and eyes are both black.

What is Nona Sobo's net worth?

The actress is quickly rising to become a star in the film industry. Her net worth is about $138,000.

Social media presence

The actress is active on social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok. On Instagram, she has about 162k followers and over 82k followers on TikTok. She uses the platforms to showcase her various adventures and inform her fans of her upcoming and ongoing projects.

Nona Sobo is quickly getting recognition not only from her country but internationally as well. She has a growing fanbase who want to see more projects from her in the future.

