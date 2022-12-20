Who is Kea Leburu? Biography, age, boyfriend, TV shows, car, net worth

Kea Leburu is a jack of many trades and a master of all. She is an actress who played Bontle in the Skeem Saam soapie. Leburu graced the screen with her creativity, originality, and talent. Here is all about her life.

Kea is a young multi-talented actress fast gaining fame in South Africa's entertainment industry. Photo: @kea_leburu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When Kea Leburu is not acting, she expresses herself and art through dancing and composing soulful and inspiring songs. Who is Kea, and what notable facts about her? Read on to discover more.

Kea Leburu's biography summary

Full name Keamogetswe Trudy Leburu Nickname Kea Leburu Gender Female Date of birth 10 February 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Kagiso, Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Primary school Bosele Primary School High school Mosupatsela High School College/University Market Theatre Laboratory Profession Actress, dancer, MC, singer Net worth $150,000 Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter

Who is Kea Leburu?

Kea Leburu was born on 10 February 1995 in Kagiso township, west of Johannesburg, Gauteng Province in South Africa. She grew up under her grandparents' care following the demise of her parents. She maintains a healthy lifestyle by playing netball.

How old is Keamogetswe Leburu?

Kea Leburu's age is 27. There is little or no information about Leburu's parents. Her father passed away in 2004 when she was nine years old, and her mom died shortly a year after.

When Kea Leburu is not acting, she expresses herself and art through dance and emceeing events. Photo: @kea_leburu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She finished her primary education at Bosele Primary School and furthered at Mosupatsela High School before continuing to study acting in Market Theatre Laboratory in 2014.

Career

While Kea's performance in Skeem Saam brought her into the limelight, that was not her first rodeo. Her acting journey started in 2006 when she made her television debut on an educational kids' show. However, she soon developed cold feet and decided that TV is not for her.

Nonetheless, Peter Se-Puma could not resist her talent. He mentored her and landed her a cameo role on the Rhythm City TV series. This role must have brought back alive her love for acting because she enrolled at Market Theatre Laboratory shortly after.

Afterwards, she was cast as an extra on Generations and Zabalaza. She also appeared in the Lokshin Bioskop film on Mzansi Magic. Leburu guest starred in Umndeni Wami as Nomonde in 2016.

The actress guest-starred Busi on the SABC1 docu-drama series Ngempela and Magauta on the fifth season of the SABC2 sitcom Ga Re Dumele. In 2017, Kea played the recurring role of Lily on the SABC2 telenovela Keeping Score, replacing Lecian Macpherson. In 2018, she had a guest starring role in the 1Magic drama series Unmarried season finale.

Kea Leburu's TV shows and movies

Although Kea has been featured in several shows and television series, and below are some of them:

1 Our Stories (Season 6) 2 Nomonde (as Keamogetswe Leburu) 3 Ga Re Dumele (Season 5) 4 Mmagaula (as Keamogetswe Leburu) 5 Generations (Season 1 as an extra) 6 Hush Money (Season 1) 7 Zabalaza (2013) Season 1 as an extra 8 Keeping Score (Season 1) 9 Lily (as Keamogetswe Leburu) 10 Ngempela (Season 2) 11 Busi (as Kea Liburu) 12 Rhythm City (Season 1 as an Extra) 13 SAFTAs (Season 7) 14 Skeem Saam (Seasons 3-11) 15 Bontle (as Keamogetswe Trudy Leburu) 16 Beautiful Waitress (as Kea Trudy Leburu) 17 Unmarried (Season 1) 18 Skinny Girl (as Keamogetswe Leburu)

Who is Kea Leburu dating?

Kea Leburu's boyfriend is unknown, and she is tight-lipped about her private life and away from the screen. But then, at some point, fans assumed she dated the late Karabo Mokhupela, who played Jazzy T.

Also, when her best friend Sim died in 2019, she constantly uploaded pictures of themselves together, and thus people speculated that they might have been more than just best friends.

Kea Leburu's net worth

It is alleged that Leburu's net worth is $150,000. She made this much from her different pool of professions. But then, Kea Leburu's car is unknown, though she has been spotted posing inside and beside a white luxury car.

One cannot mention a skillful jack of all trades without mentioning Kea Leburu. The actress and dancer is a hard worker who proves to all that one can be young, pursue their heart's interests, and succeed. She is an inspiration to many.

READ ALSO: Who is Brooke Burns' daughter Declan Welles? All you need to know

As published on Briefly.co.za, Declan Welles is a celebrity kid whose media popularity is primarily thanks to her parents, renowned personalities in the American entertainment industry.

Declan is one of the few born with a silver spoon because her parents are famous and wealthy in their rights. She lives a protected life because of how her parents' fame has influenced her association with the public. Check out the post to learn more about her.

Source: Briefly News