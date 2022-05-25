Jessica Blevins is a fast-rising American Twitch streamer. She is widely recognized as the wife of Ninja, whose real name is Richard Tyler Blevins. Unlike Blevins, Ninja is a professional Twitch gamer, YouTuber, and gamer. Over the recent past few years, Jessica has been Ninja’s manager. What else would you love to know about her?

Jessica Blevins attends 'Beyond Gaming Ninja on the Future of Entertainment' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center in 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Jessica Blevins and Ninja are a power couple for many people, especially gamers. Since 2018, the duo has consistently engaged their fans with creative and entertaining gaming content. As a result, they have earned a spot in the gaming world. Jessica also occasionally streams on her Twitch account, which has helped her gain a large fan following on the platform.

Jessica Blevins' profile summary

Birth name Jessica Goch Gender Female Date of birth 23 June 1992 Age 29 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Schofield, Wisconsin, USA Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in centimetres 34 Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Darcy Goch Siblings 1 (Joshua Goch) Marital status Married Spouse Richard Tyler Blevins (Ninja) School Wausau High School University University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Profession Twitch streamer, YouTuber, philanthropist Instagram @jessicablevins Twitter @JessicaBlevins

Jessica Blevins' biography

Jessica Goch was born and brought up in Schofield, Wisconsin, USA. Her mother's name is Darcy Goch, while that of her father remains a mystery. At times, she shares the pictures of her parents on social media.

The Twitch star has one sibling, a brother named Joshua Goch. Just like his sister, Joshua is a streamer on Twitch.

She went to Wausau High School for her high school studies. Later, she proceeded to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for her tertiary education, where she earned a degree in Communication.

How old is Jessica Blevins?

As of May 2022, Jessica Blevins' age is 29 years. She was born on 23 June 1992, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career highlights

Professionally, Blevins is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber. Often, she does fun cooking videos on Twitch. Ninja's wife has also streamed a few popular video games on the platform. Jessica Blevins' Twitch account has continued to grow since joining the platform. As of 28 May 2022, she boasts over 451k followers on the purple platform.

She created her YouTube channel on 2 October 2014. At the time of writing, she has 202k subscribers. Her videos have garnered a total of 2.26 million videos.

One of her most critical roles, and perhaps the reason behind her fame, is that she is Ninja’s manager. She has been managing him since 2018. In September 2020, she was featured by Forbes magazine as the woman behind Ninja’s astronomical success.

Jessica Blevins' job as a manager has significantly helped her gain essential skills in the gaming industry. She has also negotiated million-dollar deals with several companies on behalf of her husband.

What is Jessica Blevins' net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Ninja’s wife is allegedly worth around $2 million. In 2018 alone, she made $250k managing her husband. On the other hand, her husband has a staggering net worth of $40 million. Considering they are legally married, she shares a significant amount of her husband’s fortune.

Jessica Blevins and Tyler Blevins attend 'Beyond Gaming Ninja on the Future of Entertainment' during the 2022 SXSW Conference in March 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Who is Ninja's wife?

Are Ninja and Jess still together? The gamer is married to his long-time girlfriend, Jessica Blevins. The couple tied the knot in August 2017. The colourful wedding ceremony took place in Lehmann Mansion in Lake Villa, Illinois. The couple is currently staying together in Florida, USA.

How did Ninja and Jessica Blevins meet?

The celebrity couple met in 2010 at a Halo tournament. During the time, Ninja was in another relationship. Three years later, she contacted him on Twitter. Ninja would later visit Blevins at college after losing a bet against her. Interestingly, they started dating after their first meeting.

What happened to Jessica Blevins?

The streamer recently hit the headlines. She hinted at leaving her managerial position to focus on her solo career. Previously, Jessica Blevins and Pokimane got into a bitter disagreement, which some attribute to her decision to step down as Ninja's manager. She said the following in a recent interview,

Over the last year, I’ve been growing my brand, similar to what I did with Tyler. I have a public relations team. I signed with the Creative Artists Agency. Before, I was focusing on Tyler, so now I’m focusing on my brand simultaneously.

In 2020, Jessica Blevins and xQc, real name Félix Lengyel, also got into a war of words after the latter alleged that some streamers were being paid to fundraise on their streams. His allegations did not sit well with Jessica, who engaged him bitterly on Twitter.

Jessica Blevins is, indeed, a diligent and determined individual. She has worked as Ninja’s manager for close to five years. Over the years, she has gained considerable skills and experience to become the best at what she does. Based on her accomplishments, she is undoubtedly destined for greatness.

