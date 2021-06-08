Elin Nordegren's net worth, children, partner, career, measurements

When you are married to a celebrity, it becomes hard to evade the public eye. The situation is no different for Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of Tiger Woods, a famous American professional golfer. Besides, she also comes from a well-up background, and she does modelling. This leaves many of her fans wondering what Elin Nordegren's net worth is. This article goes even further to reveal some of her info, such as age, measurements, children, career, and much more.

Fans developed an interest in knowing Elin Nordegren's net worth following her popularity. The Swedish model and psychologist became famous mainly after her marriage to Tiger Woods. Even though Tiger was allegedly caught cheating and their marriage ended, it is no doubt Nordegren has earned massive publicity due to her ex-husband.

Elin Nordegren profiles

Full name: Elin Maria Pernilla Nordegren

Elin Maria Pernilla Nordegren Date of birth: January 1, 1980

January 1, 1980 Elin Nordegren age: 41 years (as of 2021)

41 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Nationality: Swedish and American

Swedish and American Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Siblings: Two

Two Elin Nordegren's kids: Three

Three Horoscope: Capricorn

Elin Nordegren's early life

How old is Elin Nordegren? Elin was born on January 1, 1980, in Stockholm, Sweden. She is, therefore, 41 years as of 2021. This woman is the daughter of Thomas Nordegren, a radio journalist, and her mother is Barbro Holmberg, the former migration and asylum policy minister of Sweden. Besides, she has an older brother named Axel and a twin sister named Josefin. She attended Rollins College and graduated in 2014 with a degree in psychology.

Measurements

She stands at the height of 5 ft. 5 inches tall. She weighs around 55 kg, equivalent to 121 lbs. Her body measurements are 34-29-39 inches. She has blonde hair.

Elin Nordegren's career

What does Elin Nordegren do for a living? Elin did many odd summer jobs during her early life. She also worked as a cashier to finance her education. In 2000, she started her modelling career after her appearance on the Café Sport magazine cover. She later started working in a Stockholm clothing store called Champagne when she came across Mia Parnevik, Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik's wife. Mia offered her a job as a nanny to their four children.

Marriage and divorce

After she got the nanny job, she moved to the US with her employers. In 2001, at the gold tournament, Open Championship, Elin was introduced to Tiger Woods by her then-boss, Jesper Parnevik. At first, she did not develop any interest in him, but as time went by, they started dating.

In 2003, they got engaged, and a year later, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding held at Sandy Lane resort in Barbados. In 2007, the couple welcomed their first kid, Sam Alexis. Two years later, the couple received their son, Charlie Axel.

Is Tiger Woods still married to Elin? Soon after their second child, their marriage hit rocks after Tiger was allegedly caught cheating in December 2009. The incident made Tiger take a break from his career to fix his family issues. Unfortunately, things did not go well as the couple finalized their divorce on August 23, 2010. Nordegren received $100 million as a divorce settlement.

They gave a joint statement to the media saying,

We are sad that our marriage is over, and we wish each other the very best for the future. While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children, and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us.

Elin Nordegren's boyfriend

After divorce, Elin started dating Chris Cline, a philanthropist and coal magnate. Unfortunately, their relationship did not last long as he passed away on July 4, 2019, at the age of 60. As of 2019, Elin has been in a relationship with Jordan Cameron, a former NFL player. Elin Nordegren and Jordan Cameron's relationship has borne fruit after they welcomed a child named Arthur in 2019.

Children

In 2007, the couple got their first girl named Sam Alexis. In 2009, they welcomed a baby boy named Charlie Axel. In 2009, Elin delivered a third child named Arthur, whom she welcomed with Jordan Cameron.

What is Elin Nordegren's net worth?

Her net worth is guesstimated to be over $200 million. She belongs to a wealthy Swedish family. Using the $100 million she received from her divorce from Woods, she purchased a Florida mansion.

Elin Nordegren now

What is Tiger Woods' ex-wife doing now? After the divorce, Elin decided to live her life away from the public limelight. She runs her businesses to cater to her needs and that of her family.

Above is an inspiring bio that entails Elin Nordegren's net worth, age, career, marriage, and much more. She currently lives with her three children and boyfriend. She keeps her life very private and prefers to keep her business to herself. For this reason, she is not on any social media platforms.

