Who is Jalen Rose wife, Molly Qerim? 10 things you didn’t know about her

Jalen Rose wife, Molly Qerim, is a celebrated sports anchor and moderator who has even won an Emmy award for her impeccable journalism skills. In addition, she is renowned as the host of the First Take show on ESPN. Her career profile is quite impressive, which might explain why she is one of the ladies worth emulating in the sports industry. However, on top of her excellent resume, there are still many things fans do not know about her.

Perhaps you are familiar with Jalen Rose wife, Molly Qerim, for her role hosting ESPN’s First Take since 2015. She is an accurate representation of hard work. However, here are the top 10 things most people do not know about her.

Molly Qerim's profile summary

Full name: Molly Ann Qerim

Molly Ann Qerim Date of birth: 31st March 1985

31st March 1985 Place of birth: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Molly Qerim age: 36 years

36 years Nationality: American

American Profession: Sportscaster, Writer, and Producer

Sportscaster, Writer, and Producer Education: University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac University

University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac University Show: First Take

First Take Network: ESPN

ESPN Husband: Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose Step-children: Mariah Christian, Gracie, and LaDarius Rose

Mariah Christian, Gracie, and LaDarius Rose Molly Qerim height: 5’5” (1.65 m)

5’5” (1.65 m) Molly Qerim Instagram: mollyqerim

Who is Jalen Rose's wife?

It is Molly Qerim. The two have been an item after Jalen Rose ex-wife Mauri Goens and the athlete called it quits. However, they tied the knot in 2018, and fans only got a snippet of the Jalen Rose wedding from a few pictures the lovebirds shared on their Instagram.

Molly is famous for hosting ESPN’s First Take show. However, her profound sport journalist skills extend across many networks as she has also hosted on other different shows. Currently, Qerim is 36 years old and celebrates her birthday every 31st of March. Her birth name is Molly Ann Qerim. Here are the top 10 things you probably have not heard about this television star:

1. She is of mixed ethnicity

What ethnicity is Jalen Rose's wife? She is half Albanian and half Italian.

2. She is a huge sports fan since back in the day

Ann hails from a family of Husky fans. Her dad and older sister attended UConn, which meant her family had tickets to all men’s and women’s basketball games. She rocked Husky tattoos on her cheeks while attending the games.

3. She was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2011

Does Molly Qerim have a disease? What does Molly Qerim suffer from? You may have probably seen such searches online and are wondering what people are talking about. It turns out that the beauty suffers from endometriosis.

In 2018, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis. It had compiled into a cyst that had burst, releasing toxins throughout her body. She revealed that she was on Lupron but later switched to acupuncture to ease the medication discomfort.

4. She defied a few of her doctor’s rules

After being diagnosed with endometriosis, Ann was advised to focus on healthy eating habits. In addition, she was urged to cut down her sugar, caffeine, alcohol, and processed foods intake. Nonetheless, she did acknowledge struggling with her caffeine intake, given that she was a morning person.

5. She was once dragged for allegedly cheating on Jalen

Back in 2017, this sportscaster got a good old-fashioned social media dragging after her girl Angelica posted a video showing Molly supposedly booed up with another man. What followed were comments from angry fans who could not believe that Qerim was cheating on Rose.

However, Angelica later acknowledged that the video was of a random Mexican couple she had recorded. Jalen Rose and wife Qerim never spoke on the issue. So, are Jalen Rose and Molly still married? They indeed are and even appear to be growing stronger than ever.

6. There is a petition to kick her off ESPN

In 2019, Justin Peters started a petition to remove Ann from First Take and ESPN, following her reaction to Lavar’s comments. Lavar was banned from the network following his inappropriate comment but fans felt that Ann overreacted.

Some even believe she brought ESPN unwanted attention. As such, they were signing a petition to have her removed from the network. The petition currently has 540 signatures.

7. She does not have any biological children

Does Jalen Rose have kids? Yes, he does. He has two daughters and a son from previous relationships. Qerim does not have any biological children, meaning that Molly Qerim’s kids are her step-children; Mariah Christian, Gracie, and LaDarius Rose.

8. She is a firm believer in the power of the tongue

There is a saying that whatever you confess, it happens, and Molly believes in this. For this reason, she has learnt to be vocal about her dreams. She also jots down her objectives in writing. Nonetheless, she acknowledges that they only come to pass if you work hard and remain ambitious and focused.

9. She has worked as a studio anchor

Molly has worked as a studio anchor for Full Court Press, SEC Tonight, Bracket Breakdown, MaxPreps Lemming Report, and SEC Tailgate Show. She has also covered Fuel TV’s UFC.

10. She has a high education profile

Qerim studied at the University of Connecticut, where she graduated with a BA degree in communications and a minor in business administration. She later joined Quinnipiac University, where she graduated with her master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Jalen Rose wife, Molly Qerim, is a talented sports anchor whose hard work has seen her scoop an Emmy award. Most people do not know that she battles with endometriosis, loves caffeine, has always been a sports fan, and has a petition against her. Despite all these, one thing stands out, and that is her significant contribution to the sports industry.

