Who is Lisa Bonder? Tennis, daughter, height, net worth

Lisa Bonder was one of the best American female tennis players in the late 20th century. She won four titles in the 1981-1991 WTA tour before retiring. The public identifies her as Lisa Bonder Kreiss or Lisa Bonder Kerkorian. It depends on who among her spouses you want to associate the player with.

Lisa Bonder traveling on a plane. Photo: @iisabonderkerkorian

Source: Instagram

Lisa Bonder, the tennis player, complicated her love. American tycoons loved her. Some married her, but she was only allegedly after their money. Lisa's shady past is now hurting her daughter. The young lady's biological father and step-father left nothing for her in their Wills. Therefore, she had to fight for her birth father's $451 million estate in court.

Lisa Bonder's profile summary

Lisa Bonder's biography

Julia and Seth Bonder gave birth to Lisa in Columbus, Ohio, in the USA, on 16th June 1965. However, she grew up in Saline, Michigan, after her parent's divorce. Lisa Bonder's paternal parents were Russian immigrants. Seth Bonder was born and raised in Bronx, New York, USA. He became an engineer and established Vector Research, Inc.

Lisa's daughter, Kira, showing off an equestrian medal. Photo: @lisabonderkerkorian

Source: Instagram

Lisa Bonder's height is 5 feet and 10 inches, and she has beautiful blonde hair and blue eyes. She attended Huron High School in Michigan and joined John Newcombe's tennis camp. Lisa transferred to New Braunfels High in Texas in 1980 to focus on tennis training.

During the 1981-1991 WTA tour, the player won the 1982 match in Hamburg, Germany, and obtained three more trophies in Tokyo between 1982 and 1983. Lisa also defeated tennis stars like Corinne Vanier and Virginia Ruzici in the 1984 US Open quarter-finals.

Lisa Bonder Kerkorian's marriages and affair

Tom Kreiss and Lisa Bonder were tennis players, but Tom left the sport to manage his family empire. They tied the knot on 8th January 1988 and had a son named Tylor Jennings Kreiss on 8th February 1989 before parting ways. Tom hails from one of the wealthiest families in the US. Kreiss Family business is more than 75 years old.

Miss. Bonder began dating a billionaire who was 48 years older than her. Kirk Kerkorian was also an excellent tennis player. She told Lee Lacoca's wife, Darriel Lacoca, that she wanted to be the media mogul's last wife to keep his fortune.

One of the tycoon's friends, Rempel, revealed that Lisa talked about her intentions in the presence of Kerkorian's friends. However, the billionaire gave her a five-carat diamond ring in 1995, and they moved in together two months later.

Kirk Kerkorian, Lisa's second husband. Photo: @Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

When Kerkorian did not marry her as soon as she expected, Miss. Bonder started dating Steve Bing, and they would meet at the Hotel Bel-Air. Steve was a Hollywood filmmaker and businessman. His parents, Peter and Helen Bing, own a multimillion estate in South California.

When Kirk and Lisa broke up in 1995, he gave her $4 million. However, Miss. Bonder used $1.6 million to buy and renovate an Angelo Drive mansion in Beverly Hills. The tycoon forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement that barred her from exposing his business and affairs.

Kerkorian began dating another tennis player named Una Davis but still gave Miss. Bonder money and gifts. Lisa Bonder got pregnant in 1997 and forced Kirk to marry her to legitimize their daughter. The duo got into a 30-day-marriage contract with a prearranged divorce in 1999.

After the divorce, Lisa demanded $100,000 of monthly child support and a $7 million trust fund for their daughter. Lisa Bonder's ex-spouse gave her $1.2 million to renovate the house and paid $50,000 monthly for child support.

The tycoon's private detective, Anthony Pellicano, swiped Steve Bing's dental floss for a DNA test. It turned out that Steve Bing was the child's birth father. Kirk later married a 23-year-old English dancer named Jean Maree Hardy.

They gave birth to Tracy Kerkorian and Linda Kerkorian but divorced years later because of Kirk's infidelity. He died at the age of 98 in 2015. Miss. Bonder received $8.5 million from Kerkoria's $4.2 billion fortune after contesting his Will.

Lisa Bonder's daughter disinherited

Who is Lisa Bonder's daughter? Kirk Kerkorian cut off Kira Kerkorian Bing (Lisa's daughter) from his Will. Meanwhile, the 55-year-old Steve died in June 2020 after jumping from a 7th-floor apartment in Los Angeles.

Steve Bing, the father of Lisa's daughter. Photo: @Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Bing had a son named Damian Hurley with the English actress Elizabeth Hurley in 2001. The 23-years-old Kira Bonder made a court appeal on Bing's $451 million will. She proved to be his daughter by taking a DNA test with a sample from Steve's morgue.

Damian expected $330 million, while Kira wanted to manage Mr. Bing's $451 million estates. However, Steve's dad, Peter Bing, did not want Damian and Kira to inherit his son's wealth because they are illegitimate children.

Dr. Peter Bing wanted Steve's sister's two children to share the fortune because they are legitimate children. However, Kira, Damian, and their two cousins might never inherit the wealth.

Lisa Bonder's net worth is over $8.5 million because of the settlement she received for Kirk's Will. Meanwhile, the public is yet to know Kira Bonder's net worth.

Lisa Bonder was the best tennis player of her time. Her fans loved her because of her prowess in the field. Since the player's life was the tabloids' sensation in the late 80s to 90s, everyone who hears about her now gets curious about her present life.

