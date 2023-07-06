Carpo has gone down memory lane to share how Cassper Nyovest paid for a life-saving surgery

Carpo says Cassper saved his life many times when he was still a troubled young man

The TV personality and his award-winning best friend, Mufasa, share a Mafikeng childhood

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Carpo is forever grateful to his best friend Cassper Nyovest for saving him from his death.

Carpo is recalling how his best buddy Cassper Nyovest saved his life. Images: @carpomore, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

A troubled teenager from the North West

Media personality Solomon 'Carpo' More celebrates his buddy Cass, whom he always addresses affectionately by his full childhood name Refiloe Phoolo.

He never misses an opportunity to show his love and appreciation for their 20-year-old bromance, dating back to their hometown, Mafikeng.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He explained his love for Cassper in an interview on Popcorn And Cheese that it comes from his dark late teenage years when his parents passed away and he struggled with depression, SAHipHopMag reports.

One life-changing occasion was when he nearly bled to death after cutting a vein that pumps blood to the heart:

“I had to go to the hospital, the first person I ran to was Refiloe. I had blood everywhere.

"He put me in the car when we got to the hospital they said he doesn’t have medical aid. Refiloe said I don’t care how much is it I will pay for it, paid R130 000 cash for the operation.”

Here is the full interview below:

Tweeps love Carpo and Cassper's cute public bromance

On Cassper's 32nd birthday, the Ultimate House Vibe judge gifted the Phumakim hitmaker with R100 000 after he had asked for cash presents on an Instagram post:

@BruceSphosethu noted:

"This is how we suppose to do it bless up."

@SithembisoM10 added the pressure:

"@Spenxiie you see what other people are doing for their friends "

@tshepoletshabo said:

"This is not friendship but BROTHERHOOD!!!! ❤️"

@KaystaK8601 asked:

"Real friends... How many of us?? "

King Balliato responded to his friend's gesture by saying:

Cassper reminisces about the olden days with Bambelela

Meanwhile in another Briefly News report, the Mama I Made It rapper reminded his fans on Instagram about a verse he contributed to the Bambelela track featuring Maggz from 2012.

The star clad in an HHP t-shirt was overcome by emotions when he thought about how far he's come in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News