DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes recently took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her 7th birthday

The adorable tot shared a cute video dressed like an older woman and jokingly said she is getting old

Kairo's fans flocked to the post's comments section to share hilarious reactions to the video and to wish the budding star a happy birthday

Kairo Forbes is celebrating another trip around the sun. The budding star, who is DJ Zinhle and rapper AKA's daughter, took to social media to celebrate her day.

Kairo Forbes recently took to Instagram to mark her 7th birthday with a cute video. Image: @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Heading to her official Instagram page, Kairo shared a sweet video dressed like a grandmother. The adorable tot rocked a floral dress and chiffon. She completed the look with an elbow crutch and large specs. She captioned the post:

"I’m really getting old! . Happy 7th birthday to me ! .Celebrating 100 days in Grade 1!"

Kairo Forbes' fans and followers seized the moment to celebrate their fav's birthday. Many took to the post's comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

Kairo's mom DJ Zinhle was the first to comment. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday boo boo."

@dawnthandeka_king said:

"Happy birthday @kairo.forbes."

@lynnforbesza commented:

"Happy Birthday Gogo Kai!"

@nottysibungo added:

"This is so funny Happy Birthday sweet princess...and congratulations ❤️."

@ntomboxolodeleki77 said:

"Cute Granny Happy Birthday ."

@gugulethu_mtshali noted:

"Happiest of Birthdays Glammy Kai."

@iamtisa commented:

"This is so cuteHappy birthday Kairo❤️."

@masterpiecesiya wrote:

"This is so cute happy birthday doll."

