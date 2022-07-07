North West is the eldest child of rapper Kanye West and American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian

The nine-year-old is with her mother in Europe and has been spotted at events associated with the Paris Fashion Week

Earlier Kanye's daughter was spotted rocking her dad's vintage varsity jacket that is valued at KSh 1.18 million

Billionaire rapper Kanye West's eldest daughter North West stepped out with her mom Kim Kardashian, accessorized in matching silver nose rings.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West wore matching nose rings as they stepped out during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images, Raw Images LTD.

On the spotlight

The duo was spotted in couture shows during Paris Fashion Week and they have been in the paparazzi spotlight.

According to Page Six, after gracing Balenciaga’s runway on Wednesday, 41-year-old Kim did an attire change and the mum-daughter combo showed up clad in nose rings that were attached to long, dangling chains connected to their shimmering silver jewelry.

Kim rocked a striped dress that featured a bodice resembling a bra, while North wore a pleated skirt and a pinstriped vest with a black tie.

Kanye West's Pastelle jacket

Still in Paris, Briefly News previously reported that North West has recently proven herself to be a fashionista by wearing her father, Kanye West's jacket in Paris, which he wore in 2008.

The jacket is a blue vintage 2008 Pastelle jacket that she paired with black slightly oversized trousers and a tiny luxury bag, as well as sunglasses with a blue frame and black lenses as an accessory. Kanye West previously wore the jacket at the 2008 American Music Awards, according to The Shade Room on Instagram.

Eish: Kanye West bluntly jokes about marriage to ex-wife, Kim Kardashian at BET Awards

In more on the famous family, Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West seemingly poked fun at his failed marriage with Kim Kardashian during a rare public appearance on Sunday, June 26.

Mirror reports that the rapper took to the stage at the BET Awards to honour his friend and fellow artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs as the Bad Boy for Life singer was honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Source: TUKO.co.ke