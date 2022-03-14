Boity Thulo never misses a beat when it comes to her fashion and the event she attended this past weekend was no different

The musician rocked a stunning black and white outfit that had pieces from famous clothing brands such as MaXhosa and Off-White

While looking gorgeous as ever, the media personality also took some time to try out a brand new luxury Mercedes Benz

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Boity Thulo is a true example of a fashion killer. The rapper stepped out in a stunning black and white ensemble this past weekend, raking in thousands of likes and comments on social media.

Boity Thulo stops the show in her stunning outfit complete with a MaXhosa skirt. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

If there is one thing Boity Thulo doesn't lack, it is certainly a fashion sense. The rapper always has followers looking out for what outfit she is going to rock when she attends an event.

Boity took to Instagram to share one of her latest looks from an event she attended this past weekend. The media personality complimented her gorgeous MaXhosa skirt with a denim jacket from Off White, shades and matching shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Her bae, Anton Jeftha, gave his stamp of approval in the comments as he sent an array of heart eye emoji. Followers followed suit and shared their opinions of the outfit.

@kefilwe_mabote said:

"Yhooo outfit slaps."

@thickleyonce wrote:

"So gorgeous Boits."

@buhle_tets commented:

"This skirt is everything."

The MaXhosa brand has been dominating the fashion industry. News24 reported that garments from the proudly South African designer were featured in the American blockbuster film, Coming 2 America.

So as the brand continues to assert its place internationally, Mzansi celebs are all trying to get their hands on some of these well sought out pieces.

Boity Thulo serves #BodyGoals on her Cape Town getaway with adorable cameo from penguins

Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is showing all of her followers exactly how a holiday in Cape Town should be done. The media personality has been serving all kinds of body goals on her social media and her latest post added a touch of adorable with some animal friends.

Boity Thulo's social media page is where all of the heat is at. The celeb has been spending some time in Cape Town lately and her social media content is giving proof that she is living her best life.

The Ba Kae hitmaker's Instagram is the page to look out for. Boity recently visited Boulders Beach Penguin Colony, where she rocked a stunning green bikini.

Source: Briefly News